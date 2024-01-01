Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. Clarivate connects people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription- and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property.

目錄 :

網站： clarivate.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Clarivate 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。