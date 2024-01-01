替代項 - Chartio
Tableau
tableau.com
Looker
looker.com
Looker 是一款商業智慧軟體和大數據分析平台，可協助您輕鬆探索、分析和分享即時業務分析。
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
商業智慧和分析軟體。 Zoho Analytics 是一款自助式 BI 和數據分析軟體，可讓您直觀地分析數據、創建令人驚嘆的數據視覺化並在幾分鐘內發現隱藏的見解。
Metabase
metabase.com
在公司內部分享資料和分析的最快、最簡單的方法。您可以在 5 分鐘內安裝一個開源商業智慧伺服器，連接到 MySQL、PostgreSQL、MongoDB 等！任何人都可以使用它來建立圖表、儀表板和夜間電子郵件報告。
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense 的商業智慧軟體是複雜數據 BI 領域的行業領導者 - 輕鬆準備、分析和探索來自多個來源的不斷增長的數據。
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. 是一家雲端軟體公司，總部位於美國猶他州亞美利加福克。它專注於商業智慧工具和數據視覺化。
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode 是一個協作資料平台，將 SQL、R、Python 和視覺化分析結合在一個地方。更快地連接、分析和共享。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex 是一個用於資料科學和分析的現代資料平台。協作筆記本、精美的數據應用程式和企業級安全性。
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx 提供領先的分析雲平台。我們使每個人都能透過人工智慧驅動的分析自動化發現具有高影響力的見解。
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData 是一個嵌入式 BI 和分析平台，可提供快速、可靠且易於使用的分析。專為所有業務用戶設計。
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
正確完成網站和產品分析 - 終於！ Usermaven 的 Spotless™ 追蹤可自動捕獲所有事件，消除了對開發人員的依賴，使其成為行銷人員和產品人員最簡單的分析工具。