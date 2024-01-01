替代項 - Buzzmonitor
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite是一個社群媒體管理平台，由Ryan Holmes於2008年創建。該系統的使用者介面採用儀表板的形式，支援Twitter、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn和YouTube的社群網路整合。 Hootsuite 總部位於溫哥華，在多倫多、布加勒斯特和墨西哥城等 13 個地點擁有近 1,000 名員工。該公司在超過 175 個國家擁有超過 1,600 萬用戶。
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、內容、社群媒體和競爭性研究的解決方案。受到全球超過 6000000 名行銷人員的信賴
Metricool
metricool.com
分析、管理和發展您的數位形象。 一切都在一處。規劃您的社群媒體內容、查看您的資料並管理您的線上廣告活動。
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social 是一款社群媒體管理工具，可協助企業和機構擴大在社群媒體上的影響力。免費註冊。無需信用卡。
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
透過 Sprout Social 重新構想社群媒體如何發展您的業務。查看我們的社群媒體管理工具的實際應用。立即開始您自己的免費試用。
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly 是品牌成功平台，使行銷團隊能夠透過協作、發布和分析功能在線上發展成功的品牌。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能夠在一個地方捕捉客戶、產品、品牌和員工體驗洞察並採取行動。
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - 提高品牌知名度和流量的社群媒體行銷工具。我們為行銷人員量身打造了社群媒體調度自動化。
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
精心製作的社群媒體管理工具可協助您超越目標
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
感覺就像是行銷團隊的工具。 Tailwind 可以自動化社群媒體行銷中最困難的部分，以便您可以更聰明、更快地成長。
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
一款易於使用的社群媒體管理軟體，可讓您保持井然有序、節省時間並輕鬆管理收件匣、發布、報告、監控和團隊協作工具。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
Sendible
sendible.com
在社群媒體上提升您的品牌故事。與您的客戶和團隊合作，在每個平台上規劃、發布和衡量內容的成功。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
使用 PromoRepublic 的社群媒體管理平台透過內建工具建立和自訂內容，將其安排到多個社群媒體頁面，投放廣告並獲得業務成果。
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
透過為您的團隊提供的獨家見解和一流的管理工具，擴大您的 Instagram、Facebook、Twitter 和 LinkedIn 影響力。開始 14 天免費試用。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何幫助公關和行銷團隊監控新聞和社群媒體的媒體報導並增強品牌管理。
eclincher
eclincher.com
發現 eclincher，您唯一需要的社交媒體管理平台！征服社群媒體的壓力並控制您的社群媒體行銷任務！
Fanbooster
fanbooster.com
Fanbooster 是一款經濟實惠且易於使用的社群媒體管理軟體，讓社群媒體管理者在社群媒體上安排、發布和報告。
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
在社群媒體上與客戶進行大規模互動。 Statusbrew 是一款社群媒體參與工具，可統一您的社群收件匣、將您的團隊聚集在一起並建立自動化工作流程。而且，還有更多。
Sociality.io
sociality.io
團隊管理社群媒體管道所需的一切。 建立可擴展的協作工作流程來安排內容、分析績效、管理參與度和監控競爭對手。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
優化數位客戶旅程。 Emplifi 的客戶體驗軟體和社群媒體管理軟體的統一平台縮小了 CX 差距。
Cloud Campaign
cloudcampaign.com
Cloud Campaign 透過強大、可品牌化、可擴展的社群媒體管理軟體和致力於您業務成功的五星級支持，協助您建立一個蓬勃發展的行銷機構。
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial 是一個內容管理和數位通訊平台，使金融服務專業人員、銷售人員、專業服務專業人員和其他人能夠充滿信心和目標地參與社交媒體和其他數位通訊平台。我們與 Proofpoint 和 SafeGuard Cyber 建立了牢固的合作夥伴關係和強大的集成，以滿足每個客戶不同的安全、合規性和歸檔需求。
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B 社群媒體管理平台，用於管理、監控和衡量您的所有社群媒體活動。實現您的 B2B 行銷目標。預約演示。
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi 是多地點品牌的行銷平台。我們幫助 Ace Hardware、Sport Clips 和 Anytime Fitness 等企業透過每個行銷管道與當地受眾建立聯繫。
Khoros
khoros.com
我們的軟體透過建立和擴展數位護理、社交行銷和品牌社群來幫助您提供最佳的客戶體驗。點擊開始！
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial 是一款社群媒體管理解決方案，適用於擁有多個地點和個人資料的企業。透過一個集中平台管理您的所有發布、廣告、參與、評論和報告 MavSocial 為多地點企業提供了一種獨特的能力，可以快速、輕鬆地創建針對地理定位的 Facebook 廣告。 MavSocial 支援 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google Business Profiles 和 Tumblr。
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
透過更好的對話來發展您的品牌。 透過社群媒體上更好的對話管理來保護您的品牌並培養繁榮的線上社群。
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 使用者生成內容平台，用於跨不同行銷接觸點建立和發布 UGC 活動。完美的 UGC 平台，可成功提高品牌信任度、知名度、用戶參與度和銷售量。
ZoomSphere
zoomsphere.com
社群媒體管理中有效團隊合作的第一選擇。日程安排、社交聆聽、社群和專案管理等等。
Reputation
reputation.com
互動的世界需要行動平台。將評論、按讚、清單、評論和點擊的回饋轉化為您的競爭優勢。
Qurate Social
qurate.jp
A powerful, simple, and easy-to-use social media management tool that lets you centrally manage all your social networks from one dashboard.
Social Elephants
socialelephants.com
Social Elephants is the platform that PROs use to analyze and manage Social Media. Its exclusive functions for management, insights and competitor analysis will give you the resources you need to get the most out of your social media campaigns. All your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube cha...
myRosys
myrosys.com
myRosys uses deep learning to provide Reach Intelligence and Engagement Intelligence. myRosys uses the power of Influencers and Stakeholders to automate word-of-mouth marketing and increase organic reach of social media campaigns. myRosys eliminates the need for advertising spend and creates a highl...
Alerti
alerti.com
Alerti is a real-time intelligence engine that monitors and analyzes the web, social networks and review sites ... and transforms this data into knowledge in an intelligent and automated way thanks to the latest artificial intelligence algorithms. Monitor and analyze everything that is said on the ...
adhook
adhook.io
adhook combines Social Media Management and Digital Advertising in one tool. The All-In-One software helps to plan, publish, analyze & moderate your activities. With its collaboration features, adhook supports companies to design more efficient marketing processes. Post Publishing Cross-channel coo...
Quid
quid.com
Quid stands at the forefront of AI-driven consumer and market intelligence. Quid's generative AI provides organizations with an unparalleled, holistic insight into customer context. Beyond just capturing data, Quid enables organizations to see data through the lens of the future. By moving beyond da...
Facelift
facelift-bbt.com
Facelift is a multiple certified software solution with all components for professional social media marketing on enterprise level. All-in-one software enables companies to manage their marketing activities centrally and efficiently. Facelift's world-leading social media management tool with activ...
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Brandwatch Social Media Management
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Social Media Management, previously Falcon.io, is a leading solution for social media monitoring, advertising, publishing, audience and performance analytics, and managing customer data. Brandwatch Social Media Management enables brands to explore the full potential of digital marketing a...
Dash Hudson
dashhudson.com
Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Hudson enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business resul...
Rallio
rallio.com
憑藉內建的社群媒體組合和排程功能、廣告推播、分析、聲譽管理等，Rallio 是品牌最大化社群行銷工作的更聰明、更簡單的方式。 Rallio 技術提供了一個完整的社交媒體生態系統，讓製造商、企業品牌及其所在地、員工和客戶建立本地社區、分享經驗並推動本地業務。
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social 是增加品牌社群媒體流量的最簡單方法。您是否知道 52% 的消費者對公司員工的信任程度超過對公司或品牌本身的信任程度？使用 Clearview Social 軟體，只需一鍵點擊即可讓您的專業人士分享到 LinkedIn！
Synup
synup.com
Synup 透過三管齊下的方法轉變品牌的線上形象：本地列表、聲譽管理和社交媒體管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一個整體儀表板中在所有地點和媒體管道中提供相關且值得信賴的業務內容。品牌現在可以管理和優化其所有營業地點的清單和內容，同時提高其線上評論、排名和參與度。 Synup 將所有線上資料和平台轉變為行銷管道以提高投資回報率。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一個由AI 提供支援的雲端原生統一客戶服務平台，可在30 多個數位、社交和語音管道中實現無縫的客戶和代理體驗，並提供即時的可操作和可擴展的見解，從而無需任何其他單點解決方案。 Sprinklr 服務 – - 讓客戶能夠在他們的首選管道上與您的品牌互動，獲得一致的品牌體驗，從而讓客戶滿意。 - 為客服人員提供統一/360 度客戶視圖，並利用人工智慧的力量來推薦最相關的回應，以提高客服人員的工作效率和體驗。 - 為主管提供有意義且可操作的見解，以推動成長和卓越營運 - 透過在整個企業範圍內擴展的即時聯絡中心見解，幫助領導者發現成長、轉型和創新的機會。
NapoleonCat
napoleoncat.com
在社群媒體上吸引和支持客戶。 管理、發布、分析、成長—透過一體化的社群媒體管理平台連結您的團隊並理清您的工作流程。
Marsello
app.marsello.com
全通路零售商的智慧忠誠度和行銷。整合您的 POS 和電子商務應用程序，提供完全個人化的客戶體驗。