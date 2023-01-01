替代項 - Brushfire
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo 是一款業務管理軟體，包括 CRM、電子商務、計費、會計、製造、倉庫、專案管理和庫存管理。社群版本是自由軟體，根據 GNU LGPLv3 許可。還有一個專有的“企業”版本，它具有額外的功能和服務。該框架和核心 ERP 模組的源代碼由總部位於比利時的 Odoo S.A. 策劃。
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. 是一家美國上市公司，為企業提供基於雲端的通訊和協作解決方案。RingCentral 執行長Vlad Shmunis 和技術長Vlad Vendrow 於1999 年創立了該公司。RingCentral 的投資者包括Doug Leone、紅杉資本、David Weiden、Khosla Ventures、 Rob Theis、Scale Venture Partners、Bobby Yerramilli-Rao、Hermes Growth Partners 和 DAG Ventures。它於2013年完成首次公開募股。
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite 是一家位於美國的活動管理和票務網站。該服務允許用戶瀏覽、建立和推廣本地活動。該服務向活動組織者收取費用，以換取線上票務服務，除非活動是免費的。Eventbrite 於 2006 年推出，總部位於舊金山，並於 2012 年在英國開設了第一個國際辦事處。該公司目前在納許維爾、倫敦、科克、阿姆斯特丹、都柏林、柏林、墨爾本、門多薩、馬德里和聖保羅。該公司於2018年9月20日在紐約證券交易所上市，股票代號為EB。
Airmeet
airmeet.com
探索虛擬高峰會、線上會議和混合活動的首選平台。旨在透過客製化體驗進行互動。免費試用！
Whova
whova.com
適用於現場、混合和虛擬活動的一體化活動管理軟體
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
更聰明、更好地舉辦您的活動。 Zoho Backstage 是一款活動管理軟體，使活動組織者能夠以更高的效率和影響力規劃和舉辦會議、聚會和產品發布會。
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo 是世界上最受歡迎的活動軟體。我們的平台使每個組織者、行銷人員、參展商和與會者能夠釋放活動的力量。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
舉辦您的觀眾會喜歡的網路研討會。如果您已準備好使用簡單、可自訂的網路研討會軟體，無需下載或麻煩，歡迎回家。
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor 是一款簡單、免費的活動票務解決方案，適用於各種形式和規模的活動。免費註冊，舉辦您的第一個活動，並在線出售門票。
HeySummit
heysummit.com
舉辦精彩的虛擬活動、會議、課程等，與您的受眾互動，並透過活動為基礎的行銷來發展您的社群。
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast 是一個量身訂製的 B2B 活動平台，可透過輕鬆舉辦引人入勝的數位和現場活動來改變行銷方式。來自 Adobe、Microsoft、Zuora 和 Mailchimp 等公司的數千名企業 B2B 行銷人員利用 Goldcast 來提高出席率、創造引人入勝的體驗、重新調整活動內容的用途並利用意圖數據。透過 Goldcast 提升您的活動，實現真正的觀眾參與、品牌發展和收入成長；從網路研討會和產品演示到思想領導小組和現場晚宴，從基本活動轉向收入驅動的參與。
Swapcard
swapcard.com
輕鬆舉辦更聰明的展覽和會議 Swapcard 是一個易於使用的註冊和參與活動平台，旨在為您的活動帶來更高的收入。
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja 讓您可以無憂地建立、主持和分享網路研討會。立即開始，在 10 秒內建立您的第一個網路研討會。
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
領先的體驗式行銷平台，用於營運和優化活動和體驗、提高品牌忠誠度並提高投資報酬率。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
舉辦更好的活動來推動實際收入。 每一次活動都是增加收入的機會—無論發生在哪裡。優先考慮來自單一平台的管道，包括網路研討會、觀看聚會、演示、會議和可轉換的現場活動。
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla 可讓您在一個地方設定自訂註冊表單、發送電子郵件邀請並管理取消。活動參加者可以在線上註冊並進行安全的線上付款。
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...
Eventcube
eventcube.io
Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously ...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up 是一款一體化 CRM 平台，可協助您透過活動、會員資格和其他數位工具從一個地方建立和發展您的社群。 Glue Up 的一體化平台整合了最佳的 CRM、活動管理、會員管理、電子郵件行銷、專案管理、培訓管理、調查、財務和其他生產力工具。 Glue Up 的雲端解決方案附帶兩款行動應用程式 - 一款適用於組織，一款適用於其社群。這些解決方案非常適合協會、商會、活動組織者和所有希望更好地為社區服務的會員組織——即使並非總是能夠親自會面。自 2020 年大流行以來，Glue Up 還配備了高級參與功能，如快速網路、社區參與解決方案或網路研討會參與解決方案。
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
在幾分鐘內創建一個漂亮的活動網站。建立活動網站、收集註冊、出售門票並在線上宣傳您的活動。可靠、安全。受到全球超過 1,000,000 人的信賴，包括 Nike、MIT 和 Refinery29 的規劃者。
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings 是一個簡單、易於使用的活動票務解決方案，適用於所有類型和規模的活動。註冊、直播您的第一個活動並在線售票。
Worksup
worksup.com
20 多年來，我們一直致力於組織會議和商務活動。有一次，面對不同的活動產業挑戰，我們決定創建一個既易於與會者使用又易於組織者快速設定的活動平台。現在，我們的專業知識涵蓋了活動管理的各個方面，為合作夥伴提供簡單的活動直播、問答、參與任務、展覽機會以及參與者的商業社交活動。感謝我們從客戶那裡得到的回饋以及創辦人的實施經驗，Worksup 正在不斷發展。在每次活動策劃過程中，Worksup 都是組織者的支持朋友，我們的顧問會建議最佳解決方案來支持您的個人目標。
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent 由活動專業人士和 A/V 專家組成，他們致力於突破網路研討會和活動技術的界限。我們的產品為企業公司提供卓越的體驗，賦予他們白標解決方案，透過軟體和硬體解決方案創建面對面、虛擬和混合活動。所有這些都由專門的 24/7 客戶服務支持，100% 都是人類。 InEvent 整合平台包括飯店和住宿、旅行和物流、網路廣播、即時參與、順利註冊、動態網路、強大的行銷自動化、客製化網站和行動應用程式、即時分析、高效能信標和 100 多個其他功能，提供互動和沈浸式體驗。我們已成功為超過 50,000 場活動和網路研討會提供服務，全球與會者超過 200 萬，串流媒體時長超過 60 多萬分鐘。無論您...
Accelevents
accelevents.com
探索唯一易於使用的企業級活動管理平台。了解我們如何幫助您舉辦下一次虛擬、混合或現場活動。 Accelevents 是用於管理虛擬、混合和現場活動的一站式解決方案，以獨特的方式將企業級功能與易用性結合起來，以簡化您的活動規劃流程。我們的平台受到全球 12,500 個組織的信賴，透過 24/7 客戶支援、先進的資料安全性和廣泛的功能，將您的活動策略變為現實。使用 Accelevents，活動策劃者可以： - 在幾分鐘內建立一個活動網站。 - 輕鬆建立自動整合演講者和會議的活動議程。 - 根據其獨特的活動需求客製化註冊和票務流程。 - 提供多種付款方式，包括信用卡和發票。 - 部署輔助和自助登記選...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
活動和網路研討會的統一平台。 透過統一多種工具來簡化您的活動工作流程，以獲得卓越的與會者體驗和見解。
Explara
explara.com
Explara 幫助創意企業家和小型企業透過活動、線上銷售、社群和群眾募資獲利。