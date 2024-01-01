WebCatalog

Brandy

Brandy

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： brandyhq.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Brandy」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Get your assets over here and start branding. Manage multiple brands in one place! Instantly stand out in front of stakeholders by sharing a style guide link from the #1 most powerful brand management platform in the world. Brandy is a brand management service that helps you improve the way you organize and distribute brand assets. Our powerful platform lets you quickly create brand style guides in the cloud. Agencies, enterprises, and individual brands can also use Brandy to leave a lasting impression on your clients and teams.

網站： brandyhq.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Brandy 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

您可能也會喜歡

Printful

Printful

printful.com

Bitelink

Bitelink

bitelink.co

Specify

Specify

specifyapp.com

LinkMngr

LinkMngr

linkmngr.com

Brandfolder

Brandfolder

brandfolder.com

zubbit.io

zubbit.io

zubbit.io

SWAG.EU

SWAG.EU

swag.eu

Dub

Dub

dub.co

Slate

Slate

slate.host

LocoNav

LocoNav

loconav.com

Cadence

Cadence

eventcadence.com

Launchpad6

Launchpad6

launchpad6.com

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.