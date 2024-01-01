替代項 - Box
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始創建者創立的公司。 Databricks 源自加州大學柏克萊分校的 AMPLab 項目，該專案參與了 Apache Spark 的開發，這是一個建構在 Scala 之上的開源分散式運算框架。 Databricks 開發了一個用於 Spark 的基於 Web 的平台，該平台提供自動化叢集管理和 IPython 風格的筆記本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，該公司還聯合舉辦大規模的Spark線上開放課程，並舉辦全球最大的Spark會議—Spark高峰會。
Deepnote
deepnote.com
為資料科學家和研究人員管理筆記本。
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku是一家由人工智慧（AI）和機器學習公司，成立於2013年。2019年12月，Dataiku宣布Alphabet Inc.資助的後期成長創投基金CapitalG作為投資者加入Dataiku，並宣布獲得獨角獸地位，估值14億美元。 Dataiku 目前在紐約、巴黎、倫敦、慕尼黑、雪梨、新加坡和杜拜設有辦事處，在全球擁有 500 多名員工。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex 是一個用於資料科學和分析的現代資料平台。協作筆記本、精美的數據應用程式和企業級安全性。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是領先的全端人工智慧、法學碩士和電腦視覺生產平台，用於對非結構化圖像、視訊、文字和音訊資料進行建模。
V7
v7labs.com
企業培訓資料的完整基礎設施，涵蓋標籤、工作流程、資料集和循環中的人員。
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® 可協助您使用資料解決問題、實現新目標並滿足關鍵業務需求。一切都從這裡開始。與支援您的人工智慧策略的數據整合和分析解決方案行業領導者合作。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受資料科學家喜愛，由 IT 管理。 用於雲端中資料科學和機器學習開發、部署和資料管道的一體化解決方案。
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta 的開放資料交付平台簡化了對來自多個複雜企業系統的資料的訪問，以釋放組織資料的全部價值，使其易於分析。在GV、Kleiner Perkins、M12、Prysm Capital、Telstra Ventures 和Sorenson Capital 的支持下，Incorta 幫助最具前瞻性的公司應對最嚴峻的數據挑戰，從中端市場的創新者到財富1000 強行業的領導者，如Broadcom、Comcast、和快門。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.incorta.com。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 可作為您值得信賴的商業副駕駛，旨在讓您更聰明、更快速、更有自信地做出數據驅動的決策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 為每個使用者（無論是資料科學家、業務分析師或非 IT 專家）提供了更多的權力，讓他們能夠以與組織目標相關的方式執行相關分析。它縮短了每個用戶從簡單到複雜分析的旅程，使他們能夠利用數據探索未知、識別新關係、更深入地了解結果並挑戰現狀。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 視覺化、分析並與組織中的任何人分享有關資料的可行見解。
Encord
encord.com
更快地建立更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是高級電腦視覺團隊的領先數據平台：簡化標籤和 RLHF 工作流程、觀察和評估模型以及管理和整理數據，以更快地實現生產 AI。
DataRobot
datarobot.com
打開。靈活的。旨在適應您團隊的人工智慧需求。 DataRobot 將您所有的生成和預測工作流程整合到一個強大的平台中。快速交付您的業務所需的人工智慧，管理您的所有資產，並聘請世界一流的人工智慧專家。
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ 提供對模擬和數據分析技術以及可擴展 HPC 和雲端資源的動態、協作訪問，所有這些都集中在一個地方。