替代項 - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
重塑您與客戶的聯絡方式。 ManyChat 讓您 24/7 與客戶互動 - 立即利用行銷自動化的力量！
ChatBot
chatbot.com
使用 ChatBot 將客戶服務自動化，不錯過任何銷售或幫助客戶的機會。從頭開始建立自己的聊天機器人，無需任何技術技能！
Drift
drift.com
漂移是企業向企業採購的新方式。試試我們的對話式行銷和銷售工具，旨在讓購買變得更容易，而且完全免費。
Botpress
botpress.com
建造 ChatGPT 聊天機器人，速度快得驚人🚀。 第一個由 OpenAI 提供支援的下一代聊天機器人建構器。 為您的專案或業務建立類似 ChatGPT 的機器人來完成工作。 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel 是為 Facebook 創建人工智慧聊天機器人的領先機器人平台。了解如何快速輕鬆地建立 Facebook Messenger 機器人 - 無需編碼。
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox 是一個無程式碼工作區，可釋放 WhatsApp 的強大功能，透過分享收件匣、WhatsApp 無程式碼聊天機器人、WhatsApp 廣播等擴展您的業務
Qualified
qualified.com
合格幫助公司更快建立通路。利用您最大的資產 - 您的網站 - 識別最有價值的訪客，立即開始銷售對話，安排會議，轉換出站和付費流量，並發現購買意圖的信號。
Signals
getsignals.ai
將綜合瀏覽量轉化為客戶。 識別目前正在瀏覽您網站的公司並將其轉化為客戶！
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
建構人工智慧代理的協作平台。 團隊使用 Voiceflow 一起、更快、大規模地設計、測試和啟動聊天或語音 AI 代理。
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
以 135 多種語言和 35 多種管道自動與客戶和員工互動，以更低的成本提供可行的成果。
LivePerson
liveperson.com
對話式人工智慧絕不是人造的。 與您的客戶建立有意義的個人化聯繫，同時為您的業務帶來真正的成果。
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 可作為您值得信賴的商業副駕駛，旨在讓您更聰明、更快速、更有自信地做出數據驅動的決策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 為每個使用者（無論是資料科學家、業務分析師或非 IT 專家）提供了更多的權力，讓他們能夠以與組織目標相關的方式執行相關分析。它縮短了每個用戶從簡單到複雜分析的旅程，使他們能夠利用數據探索未知、識別新關係、更深入地了解結果並挑戰現狀。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 視覺化、分析並與組織中的任何人分享有關資料的可行見解。
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor 透過生成式 AI 和 NLP 重新定義了 CX，在訊息傳遞管道上建立動態的客戶旅程。我們的低程式碼/無程式碼 CX 平台融合了數位助理和智慧流程自動化，提供個人化、目標導向的互動。它超越了腳本化的回應，產生富有同理心的客製化建議和解決方案，提高了行銷、業務交易和支援營運方面的客戶滿意度。 ✔ 久經考驗的成功：Twixor 擁有 400 多家全球客戶（包括財富 500 強公司），每季管理的互動次數超過 10 億次，還擁有 7 項專利，受到信賴和認可。 ✔ 變革性優勢：透過 Twixor，對話率提高 25% 以上，營運成本降低 15-25%，品牌參與度提高 80%。 ✔ 主要功能：我...