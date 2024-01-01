替代項 - Blog2Social
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory 強大的人工智慧使您能夠使用文字創建和編輯專業品質的視頻，無需技術技能或下載軟體。
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ 可協助您取得在 YouTube 及其他平台上更快增加受眾群體所需的工具和知識。
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl 讓小型企業能夠在幾分鐘內創建具有專業外觀的動畫影片、拼貼畫、幻燈片和分層靜態圖像帖子，以及立即安排或發佈到 Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、Twitter 和 YouTube。全部透過簡單易用的行動和桌面瀏覽器應用程式實現。
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai！ 人工智慧以您的品牌語言生成和分享影片、輪播、單一圖像貼文。
Submagic
submagic.co
使用 AI 支援的字幕提升您的影片 🚀 輕鬆的字幕、完美的表情符號和智慧突出顯示的關鍵字，全部由人工智慧產生。
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
完全可自訂的 WordPress 社群媒體來源外掛。顯示您的 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter 和 YouTube 來源 - 受到 130 萬用戶的信任。
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
保護您的媒體運作並防止錯誤的廣告支出 - 為媒體購買者進行有效的異常檢測，保護您的行銷活動免受浪費支出並最大限度地提高投資回報率。 預算錯誤？目標定位錯誤？帳號被盜？ 這些只是廣告營運團隊必須面對的日常陷阱的幾個例子。使用更多 DSP 在更短的時間內發布更多行銷活動會導致很高的錯誤風險。即使是很小的錯誤也會對您的媒體預算或客戶信任造成代價高昂的影響。我們的廣告偵測引擎將幫助您的廣告營運團隊避免錯誤並保護您的媒體預算。
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting 是一款 Facebook 興趣定位工具，可協助廣告主找到數千個隱藏的 Facebook 興趣。
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio 是一家由黑人女性擁有和領導的新創公司。 它是 Link-in-Bio 領域的 3 個創始人之一，並且： * 就創作者/使用者而言，是全球第二大連結生物服務； * 包括網域：Lnk.bio、Lnk.at 和 Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio 是最受歡迎且最強的生物連結 URL，也是自然 Google 搜尋的第一個結果； * Lnk.at 是最有效且最受歡迎的 URL，可提高參與度並增加流量； * Ln.ki 是生物連結行業中最短、最可愛的 URL - 只有 4 個字母； * 向 BIPOC、LGBTQIA+、殘障平等活動人士提供免費的 Activist Pro，即使不是在註冊的非...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page 允許您在您的個人簡介連結中進行銷售。透過與 Stripe 和 Paypal 集成，您可以收集粉絲捐款、付費請求、銷售產品和獨家內容的會員資格。
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed 是一個社群媒體聚合器，它收集並顯示來自任何社群媒體網路（例如 Instagram、Facebook、Twitter、Youtube、Tiktok、Google Reviews、Airbnb 和 21+ Networks）的引人入勝的用戶生成內容。然後，精選的內容透過小部件嵌入為您網站上的客製化社交牆。
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface 是一款 SaaS 工具，品牌可透過單一平台進行影響力行銷、員工和客戶宣傳活動，從而最大限度地提高行銷投資報酬率。 Keepface 在美國、中東和北非和亞洲迅速發展，擁有來自35 個國家的約40 萬名註冊影響者、550 個活動和2,800 個客戶，包括李奧貝納、斯達康、哈瓦斯、寶潔、達能、瑪氏、麥當勞、微軟、三星、百事可樂、聯合國開發計畫署， 還有很多。我們的邊緣到邊緣自動化平台使品牌能夠與有影響力的人大規模開展活動，協調內容創建並衡量即時績效。我們開發了一種基於深度分析和假粉絲檢測的影響者審查技術。造訪我們的資料庫，其中包含全球 30 萬名擁有眾多粉絲的影響者。透過進階過濾...
Curator
curator.io
免費為您的網站添加社交源的最簡單方法 Curator 是一個永久免費的社群媒體聚合器，可協助您收集和展示內容。 5 分鐘內即可設定您的 Feed。