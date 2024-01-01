替代項 - Alight
ADP
adp.com
ADP 提供業界領先的線上薪資和人力資源解決方案，以及稅務、合規、福利管理等。透過 ADP 獲得最佳效果。
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits 是一家總部位於美國的公司，為公司提供基於雲端的軟體即服務來管理人力資源，特別注重幫助他們辦理健康保險。Zenefits 成立於 2013 年。總部位於舊金山。
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.