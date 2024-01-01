替代項 - Aiven
Canva
canva.com
Canva是一個圖形設計平台，可讓使用者建立社交媒體圖形、簡報、海報、文件和其他視覺內容。使用者可以從許多專業設計的範本中進行選擇，並透過拖放介面編輯設計並上傳自己的照片。該平台免費使用，並提供付費訂閱（例如 Canva Pro 和 Canva for Enterprise）以獲取附加功能。用戶還可以支付要列印和運輸的實體產品的費用。 截至2019 年，Canva 以32 億美元的估值籌集了資金，在190 個國家擁有超過2000 萬用戶。2020 年6 月，Canva 以60 億美元的估值籌集了6000 萬美元。這幾乎是 2019 年最後估值的兩倍。
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio（原 Google Data Studio）是 Google 於 2016 年 3 月 15 日推出的線上工具，用於將資料轉換為可自訂的資訊報告和儀表板，作為企業 Google Analytics 360 套件的一部分。 透過互動式儀表板和精美的報告釋放數據的力量，激發更明智的業務決策。
Kittl
kittl.com
使用 Kittl 的人工智慧設計工具加快您的工作流程，並即時存取大量令人驚嘆的插圖、字體、照片、圖示和紋理。
Genially
genial.ly
您自己或與您的團隊一起創建簡報、資訊圖表和其他令人驚嘆的內容。
Litmaps
litmaps.com
更快地發現科學。視覺化研究導航、引文網絡搜尋和團隊同步。終極科學發現平台。
Flourish
flourish.studio
美觀、簡單的數據視覺化與說故事
Grow
grow.com
商業智慧軟體可以釋放您迫切需要的洞察力，以推動業務成長和轉型。
Visme
visme.co
創建專業的簡報、互動式資訊圖表、精美的設計和引人入勝的視頻，全部集中在一處。從今天開始使用 Visme。
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram 是一個易於使用的資訊圖表和圖表製作工具。創建和分享精美的資訊圖表、線上報告和互動式地圖。在這裡製作你自己的。
Rose AI
rose.ai
與 Rose 一起更快地進行研究。 利用人工智慧的力量，消除浪費在尋找、清理、視覺化和轉換資料的時間。
Venngage
venngage.com
超過 500 萬專業人士認為 Venngage 是資訊圖表製作者的首選。從 10000 多個專為企業製作的專業範本中進行選擇。
Databox
databox.com
業務分析平台旨在幫助您了解業務狀況。來自雲端服務、電子表格、資料庫的 KPI 集中在一個地方。
Grist
getgrist.com
世界值得擁有比電子表格更好的工具。 將電子表格的靈活性與資料庫的穩健性相結合，以您的方式組織資料。
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
雲端的企業搜尋、可觀察性和安全性。無論您是在 Amazon Web Services、Microsoft Azure 還是 Google Cloud 上執行，都可以快速輕鬆地找到資訊、取得見解並保護您的技術投資。
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
安全文化 (iAuditor) 進行檢查。捕獲問題。管理任務。溝通清楚。培訓工作團隊。各種規模的企業都可以透過安全文化來完成工作。
Cluvio
cluvio.com
借助 Cluvio，您可以對資料庫執行 SQL 查詢，並將結果視覺化為漂亮的互動式儀表板，可以輕鬆與您的團隊共用。 Cluvio 支援所有主要 SQL 資料庫，如 Postgres、MySQL、Redshift、Athena、BigQuery、Snowflake、Presto、Microsoft SQL Server、Oracle、Google Cloud Platform 和 Exasol。
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
使用最好的定性資料分析軟體釋放資料洞察力。 NVivo 可協助您從定性和混合方法資料中發現更多資訊。發現更豐富的見解，並得出清晰明確、站得住腳的發現，並有嚴格的證據支持。
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
輕鬆建立可共享的儀表板，使關鍵業務數據、指標和 KPI 清晰易懂。
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO、PPC、社交、電子郵件、評論和通話追蹤儀表板
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph 是用於行銷分析和社群媒體報告的最直觀的報告工具。立即開始免費試用！無需抄送。
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. 是一家基於雲端的自助式商業智慧應用軟體公司，總部位於加州洛杉磯。該公司以創建業務儀表板應用程式而聞名，該應用程式旨在分析、轉換和報告來自不同整合商業智慧來源的數據。它是一款免費增值應用程序，用於在一個地方追蹤和監控所有業務指標。雖然其核心市場仍位於美國，但 Cyfe 一直在全球擴張，目前在全球 15 個國家開展業務。
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin 是一個無程式碼內部工具建構器。簡單的拖放介面使任何人都可以創建管理日常營運所需的工具，例如追蹤訂單、解決問題和監控付款。
Reportei
reportei.com
只需 3 秒即可建立社交媒體和數位行銷報告和儀表板。 查看來自 Instagram、Facebook、元廣告、YouTube、TikTok、LinkedIn、Google Analytics、Google Ads、Mailchimp、Hotmart、RD Station、Active Campaign、PhoneTrack、Search Console、Google 我的商家、Twitter、Pinterest 等的所有主要指標頻道全部在一個螢幕上。 不要在手動任務上浪費時間，透過數位行銷提高生產力和成果。立即嘗試，看看 Reportei 將如何優化您的工作方式。 --- 只需 3 秒...
Reportz
reportz.io
報告工具旨在透過利用互動式儀表板為您節省繁重的定期報告任務的時間和金錢。
Zing Data
getzingdata.com
Zing Data 讓資料觸手可及，讓難題變得簡單。透過視覺移動優先存取數據，組織中的任何人都可以在幾秒鐘內用數據回答問題。
CloudNine
cloudnine.com
CloudNine 是一家電子取證自動化公司，提供基於雲端的軟體和服務來簡化訴訟取證、調查和審計。
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle 是一款行銷分析套件，旨在增強行銷經理和行銷代理商的能力。它可以幫助公司視覺化複雜的行銷分析數據並做出數據驅動的明智決策。該套件提供了一系列社交媒體和廣告分析功能，使行銷人員的日常生活變得更加輕鬆。以下是Vaizle 客戶如何使用該工具來提高生產力並擴大營銷運營規模以實現盈利： 1. 從營銷數據中快速獲取可行的見解2. 在單個實時儀表板中可視化來自多個渠道的營銷數據3. 透過使用數據連接器自動更新行銷來節省時間報告4. 為領導層和客戶創建白標行銷報告5. 透過保持制衡有效擴大行銷營運規模社群媒體分析和數據連接器： 1. 元數據：Facebook 和Instagram 2 . You...
Trevor.io
trevor.io
有一種更好的方法來處理數據。 Trevor 讓您的整個團隊能夠從資料庫中取得答案，即使他們不懂 SQL。
DashThis
dashthis.com
自動化行銷報告的簡單方法！在幾秒鐘內獲得精美的自動化行銷、分析、SEM 和 SEO 報告。開始免費試用看看！
Plecto
plecto.com
提高團隊績效從這裡開始。 Plecto 是唯一一個完整的商業績效平台，它將即時 KPI 視覺化、遊戲化和輔導工具結合在一個強大的解決方案中。
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
時間軸圖表概述和範例。只需點擊幾下即可實現高效的專案規劃和調度以及令人印象深刻的時間表。在幾秒鐘內免費創建高品質的圖表、資訊圖表和業務視覺化。為簡報、文件或網路製作時間表、圖表、地圖。
MSIGHTS
msights.com
推動效率、行動和問責制的數據轉換、報告和協作。
Spontivly
spontivly.com
Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company's suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Our goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.
ScaleXP
scalexp.com
ScaleXP is a data analytics platform combining both financial and marketing systems to help ambitious companies maximise the power of their data and grow faster. We provides B2B companies with a single source of truth by combing data across the leading systems (accounting, sales, marketing), making ...
Reportabl Business
reportabl.io
Reportabl is a Cloud based data platform and reporting solution for Small to Medium sized organisation. We specialise in data and reporting for Health, Accounting and Sports Organisations.
Flex.bi
flex.bi
flex.bi is a business intelligence and reporting system, it's a flexible and easy way to analyze and visualize your company's progress. A business intelligence tool that helps to gather all your company data in one place, save time on manual data management, make decisions faster, and motivate your ...
Yaware
yaware.com
Increase your work productivity more than 20%. You can try it 14 day for free, no credit card required.
Viur
viurdata.com
Viur offers an easy and quick way to connect to databases, services and files, explore data, create metrics and KPIs and share them with the team. All this in a SaaS cloud solution that can access data even behind a company firewall. It doesn't require advanced technical expertise, or knowledge in p...
Ottava
ottava.io
Ottava stands at the forefront of data management software, seamlessly harmonizing Excel-based workflows with sophisticated data analysis capabilities. Tailored for non-technical users, Ottava simplifies data input, chart creation, and analysis, ensuring a user-friendly experience. Unlike traditiona...
Lumalytics
lumalytics.com
Lumalytics is a SAAS tool that create dashboards with charts, data tables and filters that display real-time data from various data sources.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.