替代項 - Aircall
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的行銷、銷售、客戶服務和 CRM 軟體平台，以及方法、資源和支持，幫助企業更好地發展。開始使用免費工具，並隨著您的成長進行升級。
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
MightyCall
mightycall.com
小企業的聲音。快速、簡單、安全。專為小型企業設計的虛擬電話系統。
OpenPhone
openphone.co
適合新創公司和小型企業的電話
Outreach
outreach.io
外展銷售參與平台有助於有效率、有效地吸引潛在客戶，以推動更多管道並達成更多交易。今天請求演示。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo 是一個以資料優先的參與平台，它將智慧嵌入您的工作流程中，幫助您執行、分析和改進您的成長策略。
CallRail
callrail.com
電話和網路表單的追蹤和分析。優化您的行銷並提高 PPC、SEO 和線下廣告活動的投資報酬率。
Gong.io
gong.io
了解銷售領導者如何使用收入智慧來大幅提升銷售代表的成功並贏得更多交易。被像您這樣的收入專業人士評選為第一名。預約演示。
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
記錄、轉錄和搜尋您的會議！ Zoom、GMeet、Teams、Webex 等的自動會議記錄。
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft 是排名第一的銷售互動平台，可協助 B2B 賣家更快「同意」。我們與當今頂級的 CRM 集成，將您的資料轉化為金錢。
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay 是一款經濟實惠的一體化行銷、銷售、支援和免費 CRM 軟體，可供成長中的公司吸引網路訪客並轉化為滿意的客戶
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
透過我們的銷售撥號器，Dial 的引導速度提高 4 倍，並最大限度地提高即時對話效果。提高銷售代表的工作效率並最大化收入！立即嘗試 PhoneBurner！
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad 銷售支援平台將業界領先的培訓和輔導軟體與創新內容解決方案整合在一起，推動銷售成長。
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
讓每一次互動都有意義。 Chorus 的對話智慧 AI 將故事的力量帶入每一次對話中。
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io 是最先進的整合平台，用於連接您日常使用的工具。使用我們的視覺化工作流程編輯器輕鬆簡化流程。透過點擊或程式碼進行建置。
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware 是 Outlook 和 Gmail 的附加元件，為銷售專業人員提供潛在客戶、安排會議和跟進所需的一切。
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply 是一個銷售互動平台，可協助您自動化和擴展多通路外展，以便您可以產生更多潛在客戶、獲取新客戶並更快地增加收入。
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell 是一款用戶友好的銷售自動化 CRM，可協助銷售代表贏得更多交易，並提供快速入職、強大的報告和 100% 免費支援。
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard 是一家總部位於安大略省基奇納的軟體公司，開發用於託管和分析視訊效能的軟體。公司成立於2010年5月。
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk 是智慧客戶會議平台，可協助您提高銷售速度並增加收入。免費試用，了解頂級公司為何使用 Demodesk 來增強其整個收入團隊的能力。
Allego
allego.com
虛擬學習和支援解決方案的市場領導者。使用專為當今的分散式團隊建立的行動平台來轉變您的組織。
Mixmax
mixmax.com
我們消除繁瑣的工作並實現真正的參與。直接透過 Gmail 讓您的 AE 和 CSM 更有效率。請求演示。
Uptics
uptics.io
一體化銷售自動化平台，讓遠端和內部銷售團隊輕鬆啟動外向行銷活動、培養內向銷售線索、打包交易管道並提高營收。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 讓您向合適的受眾傳遞個人化訊息，無論他們身在何處。
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
幫助企業與客戶建立聯繫。 CloudTalk 的呼叫中心軟體擁有超過 160 個國家的電話號碼，可協助成長中的企業擴展到本地地區之外。
Balto
balto.ai
由人工智慧提供支援的排名第一的聯絡中心即時指導平台。幫助客服人員在每次通話中說出正確的話。
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper 的先進調度軟體可協助 B2B 收入團隊將轉換率提高一倍、提高客戶滿意度並達到新的生產力水平。
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace 是一家軟體即服務 (SaaS) 資料科學公司，提供 B2B 客戶資料平台。該公司的產品統一了多個資料來源、來自社群媒體、聯絡人資料庫、客戶關係管理系統和行銷自動化平台的第一方和第三方來源。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
證明投資報酬率。 增加轉化。 增加收入。 追蹤並歸因每個線上和線下銷售線索，準確地確定是哪個行銷活動在推動它。
Jiminny
jiminny.com
最大化您團隊的收入。透過對話智慧釋放您的銷售團隊增加收入的潛力。
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
我們的 B2B 銷售智慧平台可協助銷售和行銷團隊銷售更多產品。意圖資料、B2B 資料庫、Web 訪客 ID 和電子郵件追蹤。
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon Networks 提供基於雲端的解決方案，使行銷人員能夠增加收入，同時尊重消費者的選擇。
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. 是一家總部位於西雅圖的上市公司，成立於 2003 年，擁有 300 多名員工。 Marchex 是一家 B2B 通話和對話分析公司。它專門利用人工智慧和機器學習來分析企業和客戶之間的對話數據。 Marchex 為企業提供“可行的見解”，以改善電話、簡訊、訊息和聊天方面的客戶體驗。
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Pathlight
pathlight.com
發揮生成式人工智慧的力量。分析您的客戶對話和團隊績效，以挖掘隱藏的見解、抓住機會並降低風險。
Attention
attention.tech
現在我們吸引了您的注意...用 AI 填充您的 CRM 並提高您的銷售圖標檢查。 Attention 是您的即時、完全整合的語音助手，用於檢查銷售圖示。 透過我們的即時指導贏得您的交易，並透過一鍵圖示檢查填充您的 CRM。 增強您的行銷能力，將您的馬變成火箭。歡迎來到銷售的未來！
Sybill
sybill.ai
GTM 團隊的私人助理 每次銷售拜訪後，Sybill 都會建立準確的摘要並將其推送到 Slack + CRM。為您撰寫後續電子郵件草稿。 捕獲報告中的每個單字和非語言反應。
Hexospark
hexospark.com
透過在一個集中平台中培養關係，個人化電子郵件、自動進行入站跟進並增加銷售。
Recapped
recapped.io
完成交易和吸引客戶的速度加快 25%。立即建立共同行動計劃，幫助您更快地完成交易，了解交易中實際發生的情況，並為您的支持者提供支援。
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings 是一個以視訊為優先的人工智慧和分析支援平台，專為遠端銷售而建置。除了滿足銷售團隊的傳統視訊會議需求之外，它還可以自動化銷售工作流程以提高生產力，並利用人工智慧為銷售轉換提供動態提示和推動。它還透過智慧會議元資料管理和銷售績效分析為銷售領導者提供支援。
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip 是一個內容體驗平台和軟體，使行銷人員能夠為買家旅程的每個階段創建帶有內容的數位體驗。
Routera
routera.io
Routera is an inbound lead routing and conversion platform that integrates natively with HubSpot. Now you can easily plan and scale your sales team by improving speed to lead and increasing sales conversions.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond ...
Sellular
sellular.com
Sellular is a sales engagement platform designed for fast-growing and medium-sized businesses. With Sellular, SDRs and AEs can win more deals faster. Leaders can rest easy knowing they're capturing all the required data for the business into Salesforce CRM, and get full visibility into all their dea...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data m...
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the...
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management...
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You...
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a...
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a 'dealroom' enabling revenue teams (Sales & Customer Success) to collaborate more efficiently with their clients within a shared project space (integrated with your CRM). Opportunities (new accounts or expansion) close 25% faster and become more predictable, while avoiding ineffective em...
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to o...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...