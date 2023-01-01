替代項 - AeroLeads
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
超過 6.75 億會員 |管理您的職業身分。建立並參與您的專業人脈。獲取知識、見解和機會。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo 是一個以資料優先的參與平台，它將智慧嵌入您的工作流程中，幫助您執行、分析和改進您的成長策略。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo 是一家美國訂閱式軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，總部位於華盛頓州溫哥華，向銷售、行銷和招募專業人士出售其商務人士和公司資訊資料庫的存取權限。該公司最初於 2000 年由創辦人 Yonatan Stern 和 Michel Decary 創立，名為 Eliyon Technologies。被DiscoverOrg 收購後，現任首席執行官為Henry Schuck。2020 年，Zoominfo.com 及其相關實體 Zoominfo-privacy.com 和Zoomprivacy.com 進行了網絡釣魚嘗試，從公共互聯網來源竊取個人信息，並以身份竊盜來威脅消費者除非消費者點擊...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase 是一個尋找私人和上市公司商業資訊的平台。 Crunchbase 資訊包括投資和融資資訊、創始成員和處於領導地位的個人、併購、新聞和行業趨勢。 Crunchbase 網站最初是為了追蹤新創公司而建立的，包含全球上市和私人公司的資訊。 Crunchbase 透過四種方式取得資料：風險專案、機器學習、內部資料團隊和 Crunchbase 社群。公眾可以向 Crunchbase 資料庫提交資訊。這些提交的內容需要經過註冊、社會驗證，並且在接受發布之前通常會經過主持人的審查。 維基百科社群於 2019 年 3 月棄用其作為來源。
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter 是尋找和驗證專業電子郵件地址的領先解決方案。開始使用 Hunter 並與對您的業務重要的人建立聯繫。
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb 是企業和中小型企業 (SMB) 客戶的數位情報提供者。該平台提供網路分析服務，並向用戶提供有關其客戶和競爭對手網路流量的資訊。
Nimble
nimble.com
CRM 不僅適用於銷售人員。 適合您整個團隊的以關係為中心的 CRM。易於使用，適用於 Outlook/Gmail 收件匣、社群媒體、網路。
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
排名第一的 B2B 直撥、手機號碼和電子郵件銷售工具。超過 30 萬多名銷售主管使用 Seamless.AI 來產生銷售線索。
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply 是一個銷售互動平台，可協助您自動化和擴展多通路外展，以便您可以產生更多潛在客戶、獲取新客戶並更快地增加收入。
Snov.io
snov.io
更多線索。更多銷量。更多收入。 透過可帶來成長的銷售工具箱和 CRM 平台，擴展您的業務並更好地吸引潛在客戶。
Mailshake
mailshake.com
在短短 5 分鐘內透過電子郵件、電話和社群媒體建立銷售推廣節奏。起價為 59 美元/月。
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit 是用於所有客戶互動的行銷資料引擎。深入了解您的客戶，識別未來前景，並個人化每一次行銷和銷售互動。
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. 是一家私人科技公司，為企業、開發人員和品牌提供一套基於雲端的軟體產品。他們的主要關注點是隱私安全的身份解析和即時 API 整合。他們的產品套件包括 Enrich 等產品，該產品利用技術來增強客戶數據。 FullContact 總部位於美國科羅拉多州丹佛市，並在達拉斯（美國）和科欽（印度）設有辦事處。
Signals
getsignals.ai
將綜合瀏覽量轉化為客戶。 識別目前正在瀏覽您網站的公司並將其轉化為客戶！
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
您與任何專業人士的一級聯繫。 使用世界上最大、最準確的電子郵件和直撥資料庫直接與正確的決策者聯繫。
Clay
clay.com
從網路上的任何地方尋找線索。 建立來自您從未想過的地方的潛在客戶名單。與 50 多個整合連接，自動提取姓名、電子郵件、技術堆疊、空缺職位等等。
Growbots
growbots.com
使用 Growbots 完全自動化您的外放銷售流程。勘探和外展集中在一處。我們與 Salesforce 和 HubSpot 整合。
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io 是一個用於 B2B 銷售和電子郵件行銷的電子郵件查找器。我們的軟體將公共數據轉化為先進的勘探電子郵件工具，以幫助專業人士進行電子郵件行銷和外展活動。
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace 是一家軟體即服務 (SaaS) 資料科學公司，提供 B2B 客戶資料平台。該公司的產品統一了多個資料來源、來自社群媒體、聯絡人資料庫、客戶關係管理系統和行銷自動化平台的第一方和第三方來源。
Demandbase
demandbase.com
適用於中型市場和企業 B2B 公司的領先 ABM 軟體。了解更多關於真正的端到端客戶行銷公司的資訊。
Kaspr
kaspr.io
花更少的時間尋找客戶並完成您的配額。 Kaspr 是一款 LinkedIn Chrome 擴充功能和儀表板，可讓您在幾秒鐘內存取 B2B 聯絡人資料。
FindThatLead
findthatlead.com
不再需要手動探勘工作！ FindThatLead 可擴展您的潛在客戶開發規模，以促進銷售和成長。
HG Insights
hginsights.com
我們提供一流的 IT 支出、技術安裝和合約智能，幫助銷售、行銷和策略團隊更快地增加收入...
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
尋找、接觸並贏得您的理想客戶。 取得準確的 B2B 公司和聯絡人數據，以更快增加收入。
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ 是一個 B2B 銷售探勘工具平台。尋找潛在客戶數據，追蹤購買訊號，並為出站勘探提供個人化的冷外展服務。
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
我們的 B2B 銷售智慧平台可協助銷售和行銷團隊銷售更多產品。意圖資料、B2B 資料庫、Web 訪客 ID 和電子郵件追蹤。
Cognism
cognism.com
與您的完美搭檔建立聯繫。利用市場上最優質的銷售情報與目標客戶和聯絡人開始有意義的對話。
GetEmail.io
getemail.io
在幾秒鐘內獲取任何人的電子郵件。我們使用大數據和機器學習演算法在一秒鐘內找到任何公司任何專業人員的電子郵件地址。
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder 是一個創新的 B2B 潛在客戶開發和數據豐富平台，徹底改變了銷售和行銷。在先進演算法和人工智慧的支援下，它使企業能夠發現高品質的潛在客戶、豐富客戶資料並簡化流程。透過與現有系統無縫集成，CUFinder 使公司能夠實現個人化通訊、節省時間並在當今動態的商業環境中獲得競爭優勢。體驗 CUFinder 的改變力量，為您的銷售和行銷成功開啟新的可能性。
LoneScale
lonescale.com
利用意圖數據和銷售觸發因素，產生更多合格的管道並完成更多交易。
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront（以前稱為 Leadleader）是一個進入市場平台，為銷售和行銷團隊提供尋找潛在客戶和達成交易所需的數據、應用程式和見解。
SalesQL
salesql.com
增強您的 LinkedIn 勘探能力 使用 SalesQL 為您的 LinkedIn 目標取得電子郵件地址 - 即使您尚未與他們建立聯繫。
Luna.ai
luna.ai
尋找完美的潛在客戶，發送令人興奮的電子郵件。 渴望比僅依靠個人關係更快地擴大規模，而無需費時尋找潛在客戶的麻煩？ Luna 的人工智慧透過建議可產生結果的高度個人化的電子郵件，徹底改變了您尋找潛在客戶並與他們互動的方式。
Clearout
clearout.io
大量電子郵件驗證 - 準確率超過 98%，符合 GDPR 標準，刪除垃圾郵件陷阱，濫用電子郵件驗證器，電子郵件查找器，即時 API 99.9% 正常運行時間 - 100 個積分免費試用！
Soleadify
soleadify.com
全球小型企業的專用資料。誠實可靠的數據可在快速變化的世界中實現 B2B 流程自動化。
Pobuca Connect
pobu.ca
使用多功能聯絡人管理應用程式升級您的團隊，將您的多個業務聯絡人清單轉換為統一的通訊錄，並從網路、行動裝置甚至 Outlook 和 Gmail 中存取它。新增自訂欄位和標籤來組織您的聯絡人、追蹤活動、設定任務並使用 LinkedIn 和電子郵件簽名自動豐富您的聯絡人。今天就可以體驗試用版和免費增值版！
Bombora
bombora.com
在競爭對手之前找到準備購買的企業。使用業界最全面且符合隱私的意圖資料進行連結和銷售。
Upollo
upollo.ai
Knowledge is everything – get a full 360° view of your prospects. Upollo analyzes everything your users have done in the past in order to give you actionable insights.
Leadership Connect
leadershipconnect.io
The #1 Trusted Source for Finding the Right People in Government. Stop Searching. Start Finding. Connect with government leaders, the C-suite, board members, and people who can help advance your policy or sales goals. Develop strategic relationships for business development. Discuss bills with legis...
Pipebooster
pipebooster.io
Pipebooster tracks your contacts’ job moves, creates updated details, including new contact information, and alerts your sales team to a new prospect for your SDRs.
Icy Leads
icyleads.com
Icy Leads is a fully-packed cold outreach toolkit that helps you generate lists of hyper-targeted sales leads, send cold email sequences, and book more meetings with your ideal prospects all under one dashboard.
Datarista
datarista.com
The Datarista platform provides real time, relevant third party data delivery, integration and update services for both enhancement and prospecting inside of the most popular CRM and Marketing Automation platforms. Datarista is a service extension for the data providers to enable their sales teams t...
SMARTe
smarte.pro
At SMARTe, we understand the challenges faced by revenue-generating teams. That's why we've created a global B2B sales intelligence platform with a strong focus on sales user experience. Our platform revolutionizes how you obtain contact and company insights for your ideal customer profile (ICP). By...
Sparklane
sparklane-group.com
Sparklane unlocks lead Generation thanks to AI. Sparklane helps you all along your prospection journey while: - Identifying, mapping and recommending the best accounts to engage based on Business Signals scored by AI - Providing the full professional contact information about your prospects (Cell ph...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer provides real-time contact & company data & audience intelligence solutions that helps you build more targeted audiences. Find new accounts in your territory, your next top engineering or sales hire, an ideal podcast guest or even your next partner. ExactBuyer's Prospector a...
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
Infynd
infynd.com
InFynd is a one-stop data intelligence solution. Our simple and user-friendly prospecting tool helps you in identifying and reaching out to the right prospects in your niche market. We hold the highest number of GDPR-compliant B2B contacts in the UK, with 95% deliverability. Prospect, connect and cl...
Goodfit.io
goodfit.io
Drive sales & marketing efficiency with commercial data unique to your value proposition with our data as a service platform
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
2x your revenue pipeline in 30 days. AI discovers contact details for all anonymous website visitors, get the data (mobile #'s, emails) for free!
SifData
sifdata.com
SifData helps companies monitor when their customers and prospects move companies and surface that intelligence within the CRM to drive pipeline, close deals faster and reduce churn.
MeetAlfred
meetalfred.com
Your all-in-one automation solution for LinkedIn, email, and Twitter outreach. With Meet Alfred, unlock the potential of smooth automation to effortlessly manage your multi-channel sales pipeline. Elevate your team’s efficiency and productivity, gaining back over 10 hours per week. Say goodbye to th...
Foureyes
foureyes.io
Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. Typically, businesses focus on driving more leads with top-of-the-funnel marketing efforts. But Foureyes allows companies to support bottom-of-the-funnel conversion activities and the people who are ultima...
hubsell
hubsell.com
HubSell uses technology with a layer of manual work to find the right companies and the right decision-makers based on your targeted customer profiles/personas, after which hubSell enables you to get in touch with the identified prospects through highly personalised messages directly to their inbox.
Zintlr
zintlr.com
Zintlr is a B2B sales-tech tool that brings the Z-factor to intelligence in leads and recommendations. Zintlr aims to transform the way prospecting research and intelligence gathering to identify top 5% of your TAM. Designed to assist you in recognizing and capturing the correct market, Zintlr inten...
SellHack
sellhack.com
Find emails and spend more time meeting with prospects and less time searching for them. SellHack is the only tool you need to take control of your pipeline.
Peakslead
peakslead.com
Find leads and close deals With Ease! Access accurate and real-time verified B2B database to drive growth with built-in email verification.
CartInsight
cartinsight.io
CartInsight 管理數以百萬計的線上商店，並提供全球電子商務銷售線索的綜合資料庫，其中包含有關其流量、行業、技術使用、關鍵決策者等的深入情報。
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs 是一個銷售情報平台，可讓您在一周或更短的時間內進入市場。意圖數據、技術使用追蹤器、潛在客戶評分，使 B2B 行銷人員/銷售人員能夠確定他們的目標市場。 OceanFrogs 為提供國際數據（亞太地區、日本、印度和美國）而感到自豪。我們追蹤全球超過 9000 項技術、1000 個意圖主題和超過 1000 萬家公司。 OceanFrogs 按團隊、產品和服務提供搜索，將焦點集中在您想要的公司的精細清單上。 OceanFrogs 平台已被用於識別合適的客戶和合適的合作夥伴。您可以同時建立通路合作夥伴和客戶通路。 Automation Anywhere、Wipro、Palo Al...
SmallWorld
smallworld.ai
SmallWorld 透過熱情的介紹提供更快的接觸目標潛在客戶的機會，幫助公司增加收入並降低客戶獲取成本。
Dropcontact
dropcontact.com
Dropcontact 是一種 SaaS 解決方案，可直接豐富、清理和糾正 CRM 中的數據，無需任何人工幹預。該解決方案僅在我們的專有演算法和測試伺服器上運行，與所有豐富解決方案不同，Dropcontact 沒有聯絡人資料庫。這使得 Dropcontact 成為唯一 100% GDPR 合規的解決方案。自動清理、自動重複偵測和合併以及資料豐富（電子郵件地址、電話號碼、LinkedIn 個人資料等）可以釋放銷售和行銷團隊的精力，讓他們能夠專注於核心業務。