替代項 - Ackroo
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美國金融服務、商業服務聚合商和行動支付公司，總部位於加州舊金山。該公司銷售軟體和硬體支付產品，並已擴展到小型企業服務領域。該公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 於 2009 年創立，並於 2010 年推出首個應用程式和服務。自 2015 年 11 月起，該公司在紐約證券交易所上市，股票代號為 SQ。
Talkable
talkable.com
很棒的推薦行銷計劃 ✅ 適用於線上商店、本地企業和 B2B 服務。增長行銷的客戶忠誠度計劃。易於啟動、測試和優化！獎勵您的客戶！
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars 是一個一體化支付和行銷平台，結合了易於使用的技術、可自訂的獎勵和促銷以及自動化。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一個電子商務行銷平台，為客戶評論、視覺行銷、忠誠度、推薦和簡訊行銷提供最先進的解決方案。在此詳細了解您的品牌如何透過 Yotpo 推動成長。
Smile.io
smile.io
使用世界上最值得信賴的忠誠度應用程式將首次客戶變成永久客戶。 超過 1.25 億購物者透過 Smile 賺取積分。給人們他們所愛的東西。
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
高成長品牌可以透過 Friendbuy 從每位客戶身上獲得更多收益。憑藉一流的推薦和忠誠度計劃，品牌可以透過推薦實現至少 5-10% 的銷售額，生命週期價值提高 4 倍。 Friendbuy 與 Casper、AWAY 和 Dollar Shave Club 等 DTC 品牌以及沃爾瑪、迪士尼和雀巢等財富 100 強公司合作。此外，Friendbuy 與您的技術堆疊無縫集成，因此您可以將推薦和忠誠度無縫地融入您的客戶旅程中。
Ambassador
getambassador.com
大使使行銷人員能夠利用口碑的力量來增加客戶、推薦和收入。他們的行銷人員友善軟體簡化了推薦行銷，自動化了註冊、追蹤、獎勵和管理客戶、附屬機構、影響者和合作夥伴的過程。全球的消費品牌和 B2B 公司正在利用大使的開創性軟體快速實施、擴展和優化他們的推薦行銷計劃、合作夥伴和聯盟計劃以及影響者活動。
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
超越積分和獎勵的關係。 讓您現有的客戶為您發展業務。如何？使用 LoyaltyLion 創建超越積分和獎勵的忠誠度計劃，透過更好的客戶關係推動更大的客戶終身價值和成本效益的獲取。
Stamped
stamped.io
為您的電子商務商店利用產品評論和客戶獎勵的力量。提高銷售額和客戶保留率最簡單的方法。
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S is a technology platform revolutionizing how distribution-led businesses engage with their channel partners. Through cutting-edge solutions and a data-driven approach, O4S empowers businesses to precisely target and incentivize high-performance channel partners, fueling sales and fostering lasti...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala 不僅僅是一個忠誠度和評論平台。它是一套完整的客戶保留套件，結合了忠誠度計劃、客戶回饋和創新的推薦系統。深入吸引客戶，鼓勵回頭客，並輕鬆擴大您的客戶群。
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io 是電子商務品牌透過創建個人化忠誠度和推薦計劃來發展業務的理想即插即用解決方案。借助這種面向未來的工具，客戶可以透過完成下訂單等操作來賺取積分，然後可以兌換獨家福利。透過引入 VIP 等級，您可以獎勵最忠實的客戶，同時推薦計劃可以吸引新客戶。此外，您可以識別和管理聯營公司以提高客戶保留率。
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud 全面、敏捷且可擴展的忠誠度體驗平台™ 讓全球企業能夠捕獲零方和第一方資料並採取行動，從而在整個客戶旅程（從認知到購買到保留、忠誠度）中無縫參與、認可、獎勵和增加價值和宣傳。與市場領先技術的超過 125 項整合可實現一致、個人化、全通路體驗。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.annexcloud.com。
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville 是健康、健身、沙龍、水療和零售業領先的保留和推薦解決方案。我們的獎勵計劃直接與 POS 或調度系統集成，可以為每個企業量身定制。 Perkville 系統在世界各地的企業中得到應用，可以推動推薦、獎勵客戶回訪和購買，甚至產生社交媒體貼文。了解 Perkville 如何幫助您增加客戶群並發展業務。
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno 是一款基於 AI 的 CRM，透過了解每位客戶並透過簡訊、電子郵件、Whatsapp、Facebook 和 Instagram 創建更相關的行銷活動，大型零售商和 D2C 品牌能夠將重複銷售量提高 11%。 Levi's、Tommy Hilfiger、Forever New、Jack & Jones、Vero Moda、Forest Essentials、Kama Ayurveda、Taco Bell 和 Nando's 等 100 多家零售商使用 Xeno 來增加其電子商務和商店銷售額。
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys 現已成為 SAP 公司，為數位行銷領導者和企業主提供唯一的全通路客戶參與平台，旨在加速業務成果。透過快速將所需的業務成果與經過驗證的全通路客戶參與策略（從行業領先品牌眾包）結合起來，我們的平台使您能夠加快實現價值的速度，提供卓越的一對一體驗并快速產生可衡量的結果。 Emarsys 是全球 1,500 多家客戶的首選平台。加入數以千計的領先品牌的行列，他們相信 Emarsys 能夠提供其業務所需的可預測的盈利成果以及客戶應得的高度個性化的全渠道體驗。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.emarsys.com
Referrizer
referrizer.com
全球最先進的行銷自動化平台，為您的本地企業提供支援。透過我們的免費試用帳戶獲得更多客戶、最大限度地提高推薦並提高您的客戶保留率。與當地企業主合作，發現大量優質應用程式和預先建置的集成，以進一步提高績效。免費註冊（無需信用卡）。
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch 是一款先進的推薦和忠誠度行銷軟體，無論您的客戶在哪裡露營，無論是在您的行動或網路應用程式內還是外，都可以吸引他們。一些世界上最具創新性和知名的品牌使用 SaaSquatch 來獎勵他們的擁護者、建立忠誠的社群並加速收入成長。 SaaSquatch 可以靈活地處理最先進的忠誠度和推薦計劃，讓您可以獎勵您選擇的任何行為的擁護者，然後讓他們透過推薦來幫助擴大您的客戶群。我們的獎勵引擎可讓您設定獨特的賺取條件、創建獎勵等級並提供各種不同的獎勵來創建完美的客製化計劃。此外，本機整合、企業級安全性、詐欺偵測和多語言支援提供了與您一起擴展的強大功能和可擴充性。利用您現有的客戶資料來進行...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
全通路零售商的智慧忠誠度和行銷。整合您的 POS 和電子商務應用程序，提供完全個人化的客戶體驗。
Giftbit
giftbit.com
購買、發送和追蹤數位禮品卡以用於您的獎勵和激勵計劃。
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
企業的獎勵、激勵、福利和支出基礎設施。 數千家各種規模的企業，從新創公司到大型企業，都使用 Xoxoday 的商業貨幣來發送獎勵、福利、激勵和支付支出。
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
適合您本地企業的智慧忠誠度俱樂部。獎勵您的客戶、增加銷售額並推動回頭客......無需費力！