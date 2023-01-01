WebCatalogWebCatalog
gos.gg

在网络上播放

未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog

使用 Mac 和 PC 版 WebCatalog 上适用于 Gartic On Stream 的桌面应用程序增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用程序。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个账户和应用程序。

将网络应用程序附加到菜单栏（托盘），通过键盘快捷键快速访问。

将应用程序设为默认电子邮件客户端、排列窗口、控制通知等等！

当您离开办公桌时，使用密码或触控 ID 锁定应用程序。

拦截广告、阻止跟踪器访问您的个人数据并加快网站速度。

Gartic On Stream，猜猜 Twitch 或 YouTube 上的图画。

网站： gos.gg

免责声明：WebCatalog 与 Gartic On Stream 没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

