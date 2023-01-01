替代项 - Whova
Airmeet
airmeet.com
探索虚拟峰会、在线会议和混合活动的首选平台。旨在通过定制体验进行互动。免费试用！
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja 让您可以无忧地创建、主持和共享网络研讨会。立即开始，在 10 秒内创建您的第一个网络研讨会。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
举办更好的活动来推动实际收入。 每一次活动都是增加收入的机会——无论发生在哪里。优先考虑来自单一平台的管道，包括网络研讨会、观看聚会、演示、会议和可转化的现场活动。
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings 是一个简单、易于使用的活动票务解决方案，适用于所有类型和规模的活动。注册、直播您的第一个活动并在线售票。
Worksup
worksup.com
20 多年来，我们一直致力于组织会议和商务活动。有一次，面对不同的活动行业挑战，我们决定创建一个既易于与会者使用又易于组织者快速设置的活动平台。现在，我们的专业知识涵盖了活动管理的各个方面，为合作伙伴提供简单的活动直播、问答、参与任务、展览机会以及参与者的商业社交活动。感谢我们从客户那里得到的反馈以及创始人的实施经验，Worksup 正在不断发展。在每次活动策划过程中，Worksup 都是组织者的支持朋友，我们的顾问会建议最佳解决方案来支持您的个人目标。