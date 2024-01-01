替代项 - Wellable
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso 是领先的发送平台，为企业提供在整个买家旅程中与客户互动的新方式，帮助企业脱颖而出。
Tremendous
tremendous.com
大规模在国际范围内发送数字支付。即时交付、无忧兑换、数百种奖励选择。在我们易于使用的平台上购买、发送、跟踪、管理和品牌化您的付款。
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy 是一个一体化的企业礼品平台，利用体验和快乐的力量将世界各地的人们联系起来。
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
Stadium
bystadium.com
体育场使全球团体礼物、奖励和赠品变得简单而个性化，无论规模或距离如何。我们让世界各地的收件人选择他们想要的内容以及发送地点，消除猜测并最大限度地提高每次交换的影响。无论您是要感谢客户还是入职员工，Stadium 都是一个一体化平台，让您的员工无论身在何处都可以参与其中并进行庆祝。请在此处致电，与我们讨论如何设置订单：https://www.bystadium.com/book-a-call/
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
企业的奖励、激励、福利和支出基础设施。 数千家各种规模的企业，从初创企业到大型企业，都使用 Xoxoday 的商业货币来发送奖励、福利、激励和支付支出。