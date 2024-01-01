WebCatalog

替代项 - vidIQ

Pictory

Pictory

pictory.ai

Pictory 强大的人工智能使您能够使用文本创建和编辑专业品质的视频，无需技术技能或下载软件。

Ripl

Ripl

ripl.com

Ripl 使小型企业能够在几分钟内创建具有专业外观的动画视频、拼贴画、幻灯片和分层静态图像帖子，以及立即安排或发布到 Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、Twitter 和 YouTube。全部通过简单易用的移动和桌面浏览器应用程序实现。

Predis

Predis

predis.ai

ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai！ 人工智能以您的品牌语言生成和共享视频、轮播、单个图像帖子。

Submagic

Submagic

submagic.co

使用 AI 支持的字幕提升您的视频 🚀 轻松的字幕、完美的表情符号和智能突出显示的关键字，全部由人工智能生成。

Smash Balloon

Smash Balloon

smashballoon.com

完全可定制的 WordPress 社交媒体源插件。显示您的 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter 和 YouTube 源 - 受到 130 万用户的信任。

Social Press Kit

Social Press Kit

socialpresskit.com

https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login

adnomaly

adnomaly

adnomaly.de

Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...

Ad Targeting

Ad Targeting

adtargeting.io

AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.

Lnk.Bio

Lnk.Bio

lnk.bio

Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...

Hypage

Hypage

hypage.com

Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.

Tagembed

Tagembed

tagembed.com

Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...

Keepface

Keepface

keepface.com

Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.