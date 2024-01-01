替代项 - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory 强大的人工智能使您能够使用文本创建和编辑专业品质的视频，无需技术技能或下载软件。
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl 使小型企业能够在几分钟内创建具有专业外观的动画视频、拼贴画、幻灯片和分层静态图像帖子，以及立即安排或发布到 Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、Twitter 和 YouTube。全部通过简单易用的移动和桌面浏览器应用程序实现。
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai！ 人工智能以您的品牌语言生成和共享视频、轮播、单个图像帖子。
Submagic
submagic.co
使用 AI 支持的字幕提升您的视频 🚀 轻松的字幕、完美的表情符号和智能突出显示的关键字，全部由人工智能生成。
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
完全可定制的 WordPress 社交媒体源插件。显示您的 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter 和 YouTube 源 - 受到 130 万用户的信任。
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...