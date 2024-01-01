替代项 - Verkada
Rhombus
rhombus.com
在统一云平台上打造更智能、更安全的空间 物理安全变得现代化。通过一体化解决方案随时随地管理您的建筑物，该解决方案将智能摄像头、访问控制、传感器、集成和警报集成在单一管理平台下。
Milestone Systems
milestonesys.com
Milestone Systems: video technology software that helps people understand what they are looking at - in security and beyond. Milestone Systems finds information in video data that people can act on: – Either to revisit things that happened in the past – Or to see things in real-time – and soon we w...
Hikvision
hikvision.com
Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...