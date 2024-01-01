替代项 - Vagaro
Groupon
groupon.com
Groupon 是一家美国全球电子商务市场，通过在 15 个国家/地区提供活动、旅行、商品和服务，将订户与当地商家联系起来。 Groupon 总部位于芝加哥，于 2008 年 11 月在芝加哥推出，随后又在波士顿、纽约和多伦多推出。截至2010年10月，Groupon已覆盖北美150个城市以及欧洲、亚洲和南美洲的100个城市，拥有3500万注册用户。截至 2015 年 3 月底，Groupon 为全球 500 多个城市提供服务，拥有近 4810 万活跃客户，并在全球 48 个国家/地区提供超过 425,000 笔活跃交易。Groupon 的创意是由前首席执行官、匹兹堡人安德鲁·梅森 (Andr...
Gilt
gilt.com
Gilt 是一家总部位于美国的在线购物和生活方式网站，于 2007 年推出。该公司的账面价值一度超过 10 亿美元，最终以约 2.5 亿美元的价格出售给 Hudson's Bay Company，远低于其收购的总价值。投资者。
discountscode
discountscode.co.uk
在英国享受在线省钱折扣代码、优惠和优惠券代码。获取您最喜爱的品牌的所有最新促销活动✔ 于 2023 年 11 月进行测试和验证
Secret Escapes
secretescapes.com
Secret Escapes 是一家仅限会员的独家旅游俱乐部，为会员提供精选豪华酒店和假期的巨额折扣和超值优惠。
Travelzoo
travelzoo.com
酒店、航班、度假套餐、游轮以及当地和娱乐方面的旅行优惠。加入数百万已使用 Travelzoo 的旅行者的行列！
Webinterpret
webinterpret.com
Webinterpret enables online retailers and marketplace sellers on eBay and Amazon to instantly expand worldwide and boost their online sales.
Glopal
merchants.glopal.com
Glopal simplifies international growth for ecommerce merchants, opening them to a world of customers. We enable businesses to expand quickly and seamlessly into new markets, without the risks and complexities. Our cross-border platform helps global brands scale international sales while providing be...
LivingSocial
livingsocial.com
提供您所在城市的最佳体验优惠。在 LivingSocial 上发现附近的餐厅、水疗中心、活动和热门产品。