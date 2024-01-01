替代项 - UTM.io
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly 是一个 URL 缩短服务和链接管理平台。 Bitly, Inc. 公司成立于 2008 年。它是一家私人控股公司，总部位于纽约市。 Bitly 每月缩短 6 亿个链接，用于社交网络、短信和电子邮件。 Bitly 通过对由于许多人使用缩短的 URL 而创建的聚合数据的访问收费来赚钱。 2017年，Spectrum Equity以6400万美元收购了Bitly的多数股权。截至2018年8月，Bitly已缩短了超过375亿个URL。
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com 是原始的 URL 缩短器，可将您笨重的链接缩短为更易于管理和使用的 URL。
BL.INK
bl.ink
企业链接管理。为全球团队提供协作、合规性和创造力，以改善每次参与、保护您的数据并在每次点击中建立信心。
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
具有自定义域的 URL 缩短器。使用行业领先的链接管理平台缩短、品牌化和跟踪 URL。免费试用。 API、短 URL、自定义域。
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply 是唯一能够推动转化的链接缩短工具。通过轻松地将号召性用语嵌入到您共享的每个页面中，可以在任何地方显示您的消息。免费将您的关注者转化为用户和客户。
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe 是一种 URL 缩短工具，其中包含您共享的每个链接中的重定向像素。创建强大的品牌链接，点击次数增加高达 34%。
Dub
dub.co
开源 Bitly 替代方案。 Dub 是一款开源链接缩短工具，具有内置分析功能和免费的自定义域。
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
体验对您的短链接的完全控制 完整的 URL 缩短平台、链接管理、链接分析、深层链接、QR 代码生成器和 Bio 中的链接。轻松缩短、品牌化、管理、跟踪和共享您的链接。
GoLinks
golinks.io
直观、安全、可链接、由团队共享。 GoLinks® 通过名为 go/links 的令人难忘的短链接帮助团队快速查找和共享信息，从而提高工作效率。
Upslash
upslash.io
通过易于记忆的短链接（称为“go links”）帮助团队快速查找和共享信息。
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY 是世界上最短的链接缩短服务，用于跟踪、品牌化和共享短 URL。
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
只需点击几下，即可跟踪您的点击次数和转化率、收集潜在客户、为您的联属产品一体化平台创建网页。
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
通过吸引人的号召性用语、重定向像素、品牌链接和强大的分析来缩短、跟踪和优化您的链接。
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL 缩短器是一款一体化链接管理平台。具有品牌域名和 API 的最佳自定义 URL 缩短器。带有二维码和高级分析和报告的个性化虚荣短链接。机构专用实例选项。
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
通过 Linkin Bio、URL 重定向和策划页面，Linkjoy 可以帮助您 提高品牌知名度、产生更多潜在客户并一次性重新定位目标 访客。