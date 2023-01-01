替代项 - UserTesting
Userfeel
userfeel.com
即用即付 用户测试工具，无需订阅或月费。从我们的高品质测试人员小组中获得更好的见解，每位测试人员仅需 30 美元。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用移动应用程序和超过 10 万热切的参与者来有效捕获即时视频并轻松获得见解……
VideoAsk
videoask.com
进行异步视频对话的最轻松的方式。吸引您的社区、招募新人才、产生更好的销售线索等等。
Userlytics
userlytics.com
利用我们最先进的用户研究平台和超过 160 万的全球小组来改善您的客户和用户体验。
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
将研究人员与参与者进行匹配。 在全球范围内招募任何参与者受众或通过任何研究方法寻找付费研究机会。
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
将研究人员与参与者进行匹配。 在全球范围内招募任何参与者受众或通过任何研究方法寻找付费研究机会。
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
我们的人工智能驱动的实时视频研究平台使 MR、UX 和 CX 团队能够了解日常生活中的人、产品和体验。我们支持的研究人员、设计师和产品经理在 B2C 和 B2B 环境中使用 Indeemo 进行各种发现研究方法，包括：发现/探索/生成研究 - 日记研究 - 移动/数字民族志 - 用户角色旅程研究 - 旅程地图 - 服务旅行- 购买路径 - 买家决策旅程混合方法研究 - 访谈/焦点小组的预先任务 - 通过视频可用性/体验研究将细分/用户角色带入生活 - 产品测试/IHUT - 购物者/客户/员工体验 我们的客户范围包括规模从咨询公司到初创企业，再到政府部门和全球品牌。我们的 Instagram ...