替代项 - Usermaven
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
使用 Zoho 的在线生产力工具和 SaaS 应用程序套件来运营您的整个业务。全球超过 5000 万用户信任我们。尝试我们的永久免费计划！
Miro
miro.com
Miro 是在线协作白板平台，使分布式团队能够有效地协同工作，从使用数字便签进行集思广益到规划和管理敏捷工作流程。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus 是一个统一的 CX 平台，使您的销售、营销和支持团队能够在单一界面上协同工作。
TheyDo
theydo.io
数字化设计思维以客户为中心解决问题。使用经过验证的方法大规模改造您的业务以产生突破性创新。
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一个美观、灵活且功能强大的客户成功平台。客户 360、健康评分、手册、客户门户等。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基于 SaaS 的客户生命周期管理和移动营销公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州山景城。该公司成立于 2013 年 5 月，为 8,000 多家公司提供移动应用分析和用户参与产品，包括索尼、沃达丰、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。该公司得到了红杉资本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一个全栈解决方案，包括强大的客户分析、自动化跨渠道参与和人工智能驱动的个性化。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
利用世界上最完整的数字体验分析平台提高收入、转化率和参与度。
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero 是一款客户成功软件，可帮助企业了解客户的产品使用情况、评估他们的健康状况，并为企业提供管理和自动化客户体验的方法。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客户成功软件可帮助您集中客户数据、清晰了解客户健康状况并扩展可推动保留和增长的体验。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia 是一家软件即服务公司，由 Dries Buytaert 和 Jay Batson 共同创立，为开源 Web 内容管理平台 Drupal 提供企业产品、服务和技术支持。
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客户成功软件，可帮助企业推动收入增长、减少客户流失，同时专注于 SaaS 客户旅程。免费体验 Totango。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento 是一个为在线企业创建的强大的消息自动化平台，具有强大的电子邮件和短信营销自动化功能。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激发参与度的电子邮件自动化软件。 通过可推动转化的个性化内容吸引您的电子邮件受众。 Upland Adestra 是全球领先的第一人称营销电子邮件和生命周期营销解决方案提供商，为全球和成长型品牌提供服务。
Act-On
act-on.com
专门从事 B2B、B2C 和电子邮件营销的营销自动化平台，旨在满足现代业务的实际需求。
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics 是一个营销衡量和归因平台，它将孤立的营销、销售、收入和客户数据连接起来： - 提供客户旅程的完整漏斗视图 - 在渠道、营销活动、内容和关键字级别准确归因收入 - 创建多点触控使用 6 种不同归因模型（首次点击、最终点击、线性、基于位置、时间衰减和数据驱动归因）的归因报告 - 通过成本、机会、收入和投资回报率丰富您的广告平台、CRM 和 BI 工具数据 - 衡量和预测来自“暗社交”活动和零点击渠道的离线和/或隐形接触点的影响 - 通过使用第一方数据衡量成功，克服传统分析系统因“cookie 死亡”而导致的准确性问题通过 Ruler Analytics 预订演示，开...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage 是一款全栈保留操作系统，可简化全球 800 多个品牌的客户互动。该平台使企业能够通过各种数字渠道与用户建立个性化且有意义的关系。凭借其全面的工具和解决方案套件，WebEngage 使企业能够有效地了解、吸引和留住客户。 - 统一客户数据：WebEngage 使企业能够整合来自不同来源的客户数据，提供实时见解，并允许根据特定客户属性和行为对目标活动进行动态微细分。 - 多渠道旅程：借助 WebEngage 直观的拖放工作流程构建器，企业可以无缝设计和自动化多渠道客户旅程，确保跨电子邮件、短信、推送通知等渠道提供一致且个性化的体验。 - 有针对性的活动：WebEngage 使企...
Knotch
knotch.com
Knotch 的内容智能平台可以揭示哪些内容有效以及为什么有效，因此您可以花更少的时间猜测，而将更多的时间花在行动上。 受到数据驱动营销团队的信任
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud 的客户参与和体验平台（以前称为 Netcore Smartech）是一个一站式增长平台，使营销人员、增长和产品经理能够跨多个接触点与客户进行强有力的对话。在 AI/ML 的支持下，Netcore Cloud 使网站和移动应用品牌能够推动全渠道增长。该平台提供： - 通过拼接线上和线下渠道的用户数据，可操作的统一客户档案。 - 由机器学习支持的数据分析，有助于通过实时报告和产品分析，在正确的时间自动向正确的用户群体交付个性化多渠道营销活动。 - 以人工智能为主导的推荐引擎，让用户轻松发现相关产品，并进一步个性化用户旅程每个阶段的体验。 - 一个无代码平台，可提高速度和...
cux.io
cux.io
我们将访客的体验转化为数字，识别他们在客户旅程中的行为模式，并提供即时可行的见解。不再有数据垃圾邮件
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
凭借端到端平台和全面的分析产品套件，ChannelMix 为领先品牌和代理商提供了衡量和提高营销投资回报率的清晰途径。 ChannelMix 通过第一方分析跟踪和数据模型开创了面向未来的营销衡量方式，提供更准确、可持续且对业务有影响力的见解。借助 ChannelMix，您将实现对营销支出、目标、投资回报率等的完全可见性和控制 - 无需学习如何查询或编码。 - ChannelMix 不需要 SQL 或编码知识 - 我们的团队为您管理和修复数据连接。客户发现使用 ChannelMix 准备数据进行分析的时间缩短了 90%。 - 所有数据都存储在由 ChannelMix 团队为您管理的专用数据仓库（...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics 是一个创新的客户参与平台，专门从事访客激活、客户参与和最先进的分析套件。该平台使 B2C 品牌能够自动化、个性化并全面管理其客户生命周期，实现最雄心勃勃的愿景并推动增长。凭借对快速实施（45 天内上线！）和持续创新的承诺，Solitics 合作伙伴和客户在转化、保留和生命周期价值方面见证了出色的成果。多个垂直领域的数百个全球品牌正在利用 Solitics 以创新和个性化的方式实时吸引客户。
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon 是一种 Web 个性化和基于帐户的编排解决方案 – 基于目标的旅程编排平台是用于了解客户旅程并大规模提供个性化体验的主要中心，鼓励访问者继续与您的网站互动 – 推动提高业务绩效。通过基于归因的个性化加速您的渠道和收入： - 为每个网站访问者提供正确的消息和资产，帮助他们更快地成为您的客户。 - 了解您的营销工作如何影响业务目标，并绘制从初次接触到赢得交易的客户旅程。 - 将访客转化为客户，而不仅仅是潜在客户！
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay 的团队销售平台可帮助公司简化复杂的交易并最大限度地利用最有价值的内部资源，从而作为一个团队更快地增加收入。太多的收入团队让静态 CRM 文件和遗留工具抑制了他们的销售潜力。如果没有专门构建的解决方案来管理复杂交易，内部利益相关者就会求助于临时电子邮件、聊天和文档，而没有任何集中跟踪、监督或学习。结果？内部延迟、盲点和交易延误。 Prelay 通过专门构建的团队销售平台克服了交易混乱。作为内部编排层，Prelay 在与您的关键软件集成的一个地方组织交易协调。销售代表及其同行的头痛问题减少了，销售、售前和销售领导者可以深入了解团队能力以及交易成功的因素。无论您是进行评估、路由交易台审...
Lifesight
lifesight.io
让每一分营销费用都发挥作用 - 利用您自己的数据和人工智能支持的测量来做出最佳的营销决策。不需要数据分析师或科学家。 Lifesight 的平台使现代营销人员能够通过掌握客户数据、减少 ID 丢失、支持个性化自有渠道体验以及实现隐私安全测量来取得更大成果。
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient 是世界上最有意义的客户体验背后的驱动力。我们帮助组织与其客户建立强大的联系。
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
为每位访客打造更好的转化渠道和个性化体验
Ortto
ortto.com
利用 Ortto 的一体化 CRM、电子邮件和营销平台了解您的客户并启动数据驱动的全方位战略。