替代项 - Userbrain

UserTesting
usertesting.com
可用性测试和研究工具可通过 UserTesting（Human Insight Platform）改善您的在线客户体验。 G2 排名第一的 CX 行业软件。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能够在一个地方捕获客户、产品、品牌和员工体验洞察并采取行动。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar 是一家行为分析公司，分析网站使用情况，通过热图、会话记录和调查等工具提供反馈。它与 Google Analytics 等网络分析工具配合使用，可以深入了解人们如何浏览网站以及如何改善客户体验。 Hotjar 成立于 2014 年，由来自 20 个国家/地区的 100 多名团队成员完全远程运行，并在全球超过 500,000 个站点上使用。
Userfeel
userfeel.com
即用即付 用户测试工具，无需订阅或月费。从我们的高品质测试人员小组中获得更好的见解，每位测试人员仅需 30 美元。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用移动应用程序和超过 10 万热切的参与者来有效捕获即时视频并轻松获得见解……
Maze
maze.co
伟大的产品建立在良好的习惯之上。 使产品发现持续不断。利用整个团队可以收集、使用和采取行动的用户洞察来验证总体和日常产品决策。
Prolific
prolific.co
按需、自助数据收集。 Prolific 帮助您招募高质量的研究参与者来参与您的研究、调查或实验。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
从我们超过 450,000 名经过审查的消费者和专业人士的受众中招募用户，或者引入您自己的受众并为任何类型的用户体验研究建立参与者数据库。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap 借助其多功能反馈平台帮助您的企业在客户反馈的帮助下构建更好、更成功的产品和服务。在产品开发生命周期中收集用户反馈。免费试用。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
用户体验研究，做得对。借助 UserZoom 的用户体验洞察系统，您可以更深入、更快地挖掘，在整个产品开发生命周期中提供卓越的数字体验。
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak 是一个用户体验研究平台，随时可以帮助您应对遇到的任何挑战。如果您曾经想知道用户对您的网站、应用程序或原型的想法和感受，您不必再猜测了。 UXtweak 平台提供许多工具，包括复杂的网站测试、会话记录、卡片分类、树测试、移动测试、原型测试、竞争可用性测试等。这些工具允许您从用户的角度检查您的网站，并确定什么对他们来说最重要。 UXtweak 是一款非常灵活的工具，使您不仅可以测试网站的一两个功能，还可以测试网站的整个生命周期，从绘制特定功能、原型设计、测试成品或测试竞争对手。通过增强的分析功能，即使对于对用户体验一无所知的个人（例如利益相关者），也可以为您的网站提供深入的视角，所...
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io 旨在通过改变游戏规则的生成式人工智能洞察来扩展定性研究，是世界上最受欢迎的市场研究工具的所在地。
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
在数据的支持下打造更好的数字体验。 使用我们的专业用户研究工具套件快速轻松地测试从网站架构到设计原型的任何内容。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
你好，你好，很高兴认识你。我们是 Marvin，一个定性数据分析平台和研究存储库，旨在帮助您集中所有客户知识并设计以用户为中心的产品。在先进人工智能的支持下，我们将繁琐的研究部分自动化，以便您可以自由地组织、分析、发现和分享丰富的用户见解。请访问 heyMarvin.com 预订演示，看看我们的客户称之为“令人印象深刻的新功能——用户体验研究领域的巨大转变”。
Userback
userback.io
#1 可视化用户反馈平台 用户反馈 [@#!#+$?%] 很难。这就是为什么 20,000 多个软件团队选择 Userback 来自动化、简化和构建他们的反馈循环（从收集到关闭）。 - 通过上下文应用内视频和屏幕截图丰富反馈 - 优先考虑用户真正需要的功能和修复 - 集成到现有的工作流程和项目平台中
Netigate
netigate.net
Netategate 为客户和员工的反馈提供全面的解决方案。获得可行的见解并做出数据驱动的决策。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市场领先的 A/B 测试工具，快速发展的公司将其用于实验和转化率优化。
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...
PlaybookUX
playbookux.com
PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.
Tetra Insights
tetrainsights.com
Tetra’s platform provides features and benefits designed for insight-driven enterprises, including: - Single source of truth for all customer audio and video - Upload and sync large video files from any source - Robust research and insight repository - Automated transcription for all uploaded files ...
Great Question
greatquestion.co
Great Question is the home of UX research for best-in-class teams like Canva, Drift, and Brex. Recruit research participants, conduct user interviews, surveys, and focus groups, and say thanks with global incentives. Then store, analyze, and share all of your insights, highlights, reels, recordings,...
UNGUESS
unguess.io
UNGUESS is the crowdsourcing platform for effective testing and real insights Launch effective testing. Engage a real crowd of skilled humans. Get powerful insights and answers at any time needed. With UNGUESS you have much more than a crowdtesting platform: it’s everything your digital solutions de...
Ethnio
ethn.io
Ethnio is a UX research recruiting, scheduling, incentives, and participant management CRM. The most powerful user research CRM, Ethnio was built by UX Researchers to cover all your research operations needs
YOMO
yomoai.com
YOMO is an innovative AI-driven SaaS platform engineered to revolutionize the way businesses interact with and benefit from their meetings. It stands out as a comprehensive solution for enhancing meeting productivity and decision-making in the SaaS and startup sectors. At its core, YOMO offers seaml...
Lightster
lightster.co
Lightster is the only platform that instantly surrounds you with potential customers that can test your product, tell you about their pain-points, and give you their feedback. What you can do on Lightster: - Conduct customer discovery sessions. - Test product designs & prototypes. - Brainstorm ideas...
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT 是一个人工智能驱动的产品发现平台，可将客户互动转化为产品洞察。 NEXT 收集客户互动，准确理解这些互动，并提供基于证据的见解，团队使用这些见解来验证日常产品决策和总体想法。结果？ - 打造更好的产品。 - 加快产品适应市场的时间。 - 开发成本减少高达 50% Deloitte、Autodesk、Bosch 和数百家其他组织使用 NEXT 让客户参与每一个决策。 欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.nextapp.co
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy 是一个用户研究平台。借助 UXArmy，用户测试的创建只需几分钟，测试启动后数小时内用户响应就会开始流入。当测试人员按照您为他们设定的说明和任务进行操作时，UXArmy 在线可用性测试会捕获屏幕视频。当他们在您的网站或移动应用程序中导航时，您可以看到他们的屏幕并听到他们大声思考。在查看测试结果时，您可以编辑视频以创建主要发现的短片。该供应商表示，通过与产品经理、开发人员和营销主管分享视频反馈，您可以使用户研究结果产生更大的影响。
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna（原名 UsabilityHub）是一个远程用户研究平台，允许公司招募、研究、采访和了解受众，以便创造更好的体验。最好的团队使用 Lyssna，以便他们能够深入了解受众并更快地朝着正确的方向前进。
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter 为您提供目标客户的反馈。了解您的 B2B SaaS ICP： ⦿ 所想和想要的、他们的痛点、期望的收益和待完成的工作 ⦿ 您的营销和产品信息如何引起他们的共鸣 Wynter 帮助 B2B 公司加快市场反馈循环并实现转化更多最适合的客户。这是了解目标市场中的人们如何思考以及您的信息如何与他们产生共鸣的最快方法。经过验证的 B2B 受众：按职位、行业、公司规模进行定位。只需几分钟即可设置测试和买家调查，12-48 小时内即可获得结果。
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta 是 Press Ganey 旗下公司，为 HX（人类体验）平台提供支持，该平台是一个综合性体验和研究技术平台，可打破 CX（客户体验）、员工体验 (EX)、市场研究之间的隔阂，从而使公司能够获得更深入、更全面地了解受众的体验。 HX 平台收集和分析数据，并将结果转化为可共享的行动，为决策提供信息并推动增长。 Forsta 的技术与其专家顾问团队相结合，为金融服务、医疗保健、酒店、市场研究、专业服务、零售和技术等多个行业的组织提供服务。 Forsta 被评为 2021 年 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ 客户之声领导者。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.forsta...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline 是一个面向消费者互联网公司的应用内互动平台。产品和营销团队可以配置高度可定制的应用内消息或提示，以提高功能采用率并推动转化。完全无代码。
Indeemo
indeemo.com
我们的人工智能驱动的实时视频研究平台使 MR、UX 和 CX 团队能够了解日常生活中的人、产品和体验。我们支持的研究人员、设计师和产品经理在 B2C 和 B2B 环境中使用 Indeemo 进行各种发现研究方法，包括：发现/探索/生成研究 - 日记研究 - 移动/数字民族志 - 用户角色旅程研究 - 旅程地图 - 服务旅行- 购买路径 - 买家决策旅程混合方法研究 - 访谈/焦点小组的预先任务 - 通过视频可用性/体验研究将细分/用户角色带入生活 - 产品测试/IHUT - 购物者/客户/员工体验 我们的客户范围包括规模从咨询公司到初创企业，再到政府部门和全球品牌。我们的 Instagram ...
Upsiide
upsiide.com
Upsiide 是一个 SaaS 平台，由 Dig Insights 的消费者专家构建并不断改进。 Upsiide 使您能够更高效、更有效地完善和验证您的创新想法。 ... 显示更多 将创新流程转移到 Upsiide 平台的组织发现，上市时间显着缩短，市场成功率显着提高。创新常常与新产品联系在一起。但创新的范围要广泛得多，包括新产品、新变体、新功能、新服务、新主张、新沟通等。Upsiide 是一个单一平台，可以测试每个类别的每项创新。凭借我们内部的消费者研究专家及其数十年的专业知识，我们重塑了传统研究的 3 个核心要素： - 受访者体验：Upsiide 的游戏化界面可提高受访者的参与度和更准确...
Survicate
survicate.com
轻松的调查软件可让您在几分钟（而不是几周）内大规模收集客户反馈。因为客户反馈不应该那么复杂。 Survicate 因轻松设置、定制和集成而受到高度评价。
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO 是唯一能够利用目标受众来查明转化障碍并提供提高网站上线前转化率的建议的工具。 通过更准确的用户反馈更快地创建正确的客户体验。
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 以前称为 UserLeap。快速可靠的上下文用户研究。通过 Sprig 的有针对性的微观调查、视频问题等，确保用户研究尽早且经常进行。
Qualaroo
qualaroo.com
Qualaroo 通过调查简化了收集用户反馈的过程。立即注册，从客户那里获取可操作的用户体验见解