替代项 - UpCity
G2
g2.com
根据用户评级和社交数据比较最佳的商业软件和服务。针对 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和营销软件的评论。
Liftify
liftify.com
Your company's reputation is everything. We provide software designed to help businesses build and promote a 5 star reputation online.
Procurated
home.procurated.com
Procurement is complex, but finding great suppliers shouldn’t be. Join thousands of public procurement professionals rating and reviewing suppliers on Procurated.
Reputedfirms
reputedfirms.com
An online platform to publish customer experiences and reviews of your company.
TechBehemoths
techbehemoths.com
为您的下一个项目寻找最佳的 IT 公司。从 146 个国家和 7,532 个城市的 56,128 家公司中进行选择。雇用您所在地区的领先科技公司！
GoodFirms
goodfirms.co
最值得信赖的 B2B 评论和研究平台，收集了 IT 服务的客户评论和评级、公司简介和 CEO 访谈。寻找世界上最好的 IT 公司。
Sortlist
sortlist.com
根据您自己的具体要求，找到与您的项目最相关的机构。
Famewall
famewall.io
通过轻松收集推荐来促进销售🎉。 通过客户评价来提高销量和转化率，这些评价可以在 2 分钟内从您的客户那里收集并嵌入到您的网站上，无需任何代码！
Clutch.co
clutch.co
这是您找到合适公司所需的唯一资源。根据 98,000 多条真实客户评价，选择最适合您业务的公司。