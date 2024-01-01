Uniqode
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：uniqode.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Uniqode”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are the only QR Code solution that is SOC2 and GDPR compliant. Our all-in-one QR Code Platform & Generator helps you drive customer engagement, measure the ROI of physical marketing channels, reduce friction & streamline operations, save costs, and become more sustainable and environmentally friendly.
目录:
网站： uniqode.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Uniqode”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。