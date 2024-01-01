替代项 - Tumblr
Feedly（风格化为 feedly）是一个新闻聚合应用程序，适用于运行 iOS 和 Android 的各种 Web 浏览器和移动设备。它还可以作为基于云的服务提供。它从各种在线来源编译新闻提要，供用户定制并与其他人共享。 Feedly 由 DevHD 于 2008 年首次发布。
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite是一个社交媒体管理平台，由Ryan Holmes于2008年创建。该系统的用户界面采用仪表板的形式，支持Twitter、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn和YouTube的社交网络集成。 Hootsuite 总部位于温哥华，在多伦多、布加勒斯特和墨西哥城等 13 个地点拥有近 1,000 名员工。该公司在超过 175 个国家/地区拥有超过 1600 万用户。
Planoly
planoly.com
通过计算机和手机管理、计划和安排您的 Instagram 帖子。创建一个有凝聚力的 Instagram 源并管理多个 Instagram 帐户。
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
通过 Sprout Social 重新构想社交媒体如何发展您的业务。查看我们的社交媒体管理工具的实际应用。立即开始您自己的免费试用。
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio 提供了一个内容发现工具，可以让内容管理博客和社交媒体轻松适合任何利基或市场的企业。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能够在一个地方捕获客户、产品、品牌和员工体验洞察并采取行动。
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
感觉就像营销团队的工具。 Tailwind 可以自动化社交媒体营销中最困难的部分，以便您可以更聪明、更快地成长。
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
一款易于使用的社交媒体管理软件，可让您保持井然有序、节省时间并轻松管理收件箱、发布、报告、监控和团队协作工具。
Sendible
sendible.com
在社交媒体上提升您的品牌故事。与您的客户和团队合作，在每个平台上规划、发布和衡量内容的成功。
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch 是一家数字消费者情报公司，总部位于英国布莱顿。 Brandwatch 销售六种不同的产品：Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews 和 BuzzSumo。 Brandwatch Consumer Research 是一种“自助应用程序”或软件即服务，它对社交媒体数据进行存档，以便为公司提供信息和跟踪特定细分市场以分析其品牌在线形象的方法。该工具的覆盖范围包括博客、新闻网站、论坛、视频、评论、图像和社交网络，包括 Twitter、Facebook、Instagram 和 Reddit。用户可以使用文本和图像搜索来搜...
Awario
awario.com
免费开始品牌监控！跟踪网络资源上的提及，分析您的竞争对手，监控您的利基影响者，并在社交网络上寻找潜在客户！
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. 是一家基于云的自助式商业智能应用软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州洛杉矶。该公司以创建业务仪表板应用程序而闻名，该应用程序旨在分析、转换和报告来自不同集成商业智能源的数据。它是一款免费增值应用程序，用于在一个地方跟踪和监控所有业务指标。虽然其核心市场仍位于美国，但 Cyfe 一直在全球扩张，目前在全球 15 个国家开展业务。
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker 是一款非常强大的社交媒体分析工具和社交媒体监控工具，受到全球品牌和机构的推荐。
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
通过为您的团队提供的独家见解和一流的管理工具，扩大您的 Instagram、Facebook、Twitter 和 LinkedIn 影响力。开始 14 天免费试用。
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole 是一家主题标签分析和社交媒体分析公司，为 Twitter、Instagram 和 Facebook 提供带有主题标签跟踪的实时数据。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何帮助公关和营销团队监控新闻和社交媒体的媒体报道并增强品牌管理。
Dataminr
dataminr.com
客户依靠 Dataminr 的人工智能平台来获取高影响事件和新兴风险的早期信号，从而充满信心地做出反应并更有效地管理危机
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
无需安装应用即可查看任何人的 Instagram 活动。使用 Snoopreport Instagram 活动跟踪器查看某人在 Instagram 上喜欢和关注的内容
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 可让您即时访问网络上有关您品牌的提及。
eclincher
eclincher.com
发现 eclincher，您唯一需要的社交媒体管理平台！征服社交媒体的压力并控制您的社交媒体营销任务！
Mention
mention.com
获取一款一体化工具，让您能够倾听受众的意见、发布精彩的帖子并回复客户。
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
在社交媒体上与客户进行大规模互动。 Statusbrew 是一款社交媒体参与工具，可统一您的社交收件箱、将您的团队聚集在一起并创建自动化工作流程。而且，还有更多。
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
一流的电视、广播、新闻、播客和社交媒体监控服务，以及业内最准确的媒体联系数据库。
Sociality.io
sociality.io
团队管理社交媒体渠道所需的一切。 构建可扩展的协作工作流程来安排内容、分析绩效、管理参与度和监控竞争对手。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
优化数字客户旅程。 Emplifi 的客户体验软件和社交媒体管理软件的统一平台缩小了 CX 差距。
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
找到效果最好的内容。与重要的影响者合作。 利用我们的内容洞察来产生想法、创建高性能内容、监控您的表现并识别影响者。 BuzzSumo 提供 8b 篇文章、4200 万个网站、300t 参与度、50 万记者和 4.92 亿个问题的内容营销数据，为超过 50 万营销人员的策略提供支持。
SentiOne
sentione.com
通过对话语音机器人和聊天机器人探索基于人工智能的在线聆听和客户服务自动化的未来。
Exolyt
exolyt.com
领先的 TikTok 分析工具，可帮助企业分析 TikTok 帐户、获取富有洞察力的报告并导出数据。
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions 挖掘互联网的每个角落，以查找有关任何人或任何事物的所有品牌提及。将其用于品牌和媒体监控、竞争对手间谍、声誉管理、网络和社交监听等等！
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B 社交媒体管理平台，用于管理、监控和衡量您的所有社交媒体活动。实现您的 B2B 营销目标。预订演示。
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi 是多地点品牌的营销平台。我们帮助 Ace Hardware、Sport Clips 和 Anytime Fitness 等企业通过每个营销渠道与当地受众建立联系。
Khoros
khoros.com
我们的软件通过构建和扩展数字护理、社交营销和品牌社区来帮助您提供最佳的客户体验。点击开始！
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial 是一款社交媒体管理解决方案，适用于拥有多个地点和个人资料的企业。通过一个集中平台管理您的所有发布、广告、参与、评论和报告 MavSocial 为多地点企业提供了一种独特的能力，可以快速、轻松地创建针对地理定位的 Facebook 广告。 MavSocial 支持 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google Business Profiles 和 Tumblr。
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
通过更好的对话来发展您的品牌。 通过社交媒体上更好的对话管理来保护您的品牌并培育繁荣的在线社区。
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
了解公众如何参与任何主题。 分析并报告超过 7 年的网络和社交媒体公众参与数据。
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
通信团队的实时媒体监控。 将网络和社交内容的实时提要与公众参与数据相结合，以识别和预测重要的内容
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES 提供数据科学功能，为用户揭示信息智能，以获得推动行业创新和推动绩效的见解。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受众并获得更好的营销结果、社交媒体结果、影响者结果、媒体策略、增长策略或广告支出回报所需的一切。 将消费者细分和文化洞察置于战略的中心，让您的团队能够以前所未有的方式了解受众。 了解什么能激励您的受众、感动他们并影响他们。
Reputation
reputation.com
互动的世界需要行动平台。将评论、点赞、列表、评论和点击的反馈转化为您的竞争优势。
Zelkaa
zelkaa.com
insights-driven platform that supports the full spectrum of your social media marketing and analytics needs. Be empowered to easily search, discover, listen, publish, engage and analyze at scale across earned, owned, and paid social media. With Zelkaa Moon, brands and agencies are empowered to turn...
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
dlvr.it
dlvrit.com
dlvr.it provides marketing automation tools that help over 1 million businesses and professionals around the world succeed at social media. dlvr.it automates the most labor-intensive social media marketing tasks to save our users countless hours while increasing engagement across the major social pl...
Monitera
monitera.com
The digital media has become more important than ever because of wider access and a higher volume of user posts all around the world including Turkey. At the same time, the fast increase in the number of online platforms and the volume of posts make online media monitoring a challenge. Monitera was...
Zignal Labs
zignallabs.com
Zignal Labs’ real-time intelligence technology helps the world’s largest organizations protect their people, places, and position. Zignal’s AI-powered platform analyzes billions of data points in real time, accelerating mission critical decision making by empowering leaders with contextual situation...
Ubermetrics
delta.ubermetrics-technologies.com
Ubermetrics is a leading media and data intelligence platform focused on research and development. Since 2021, Ubermetrics is part of the UNICEPTA Group. Ubermetrics team develops first-class technologies and solutions to automatically detect, structure and analyse the increasing amount of publicly...
FollowersAnalysis
followersanalysis.com
FollowersAnalysis is a Twitter analytics tool which fetches tweets, followers and following data of any public Twitter account, analyse that data and provide very intuitive analytics.
Konnect Insights
konnectinsights.com
Konnect Insights is a unified customer experience management platform for your brand. It is an omni-channel product that combines Social Listening, Online Reputation, Social CRM, Social Analytics, Publishing, Survey, BI Tools, Crisis Management - that unifies customer care and marketing across all c...
Atribus
atribus.com
Atribus is a Social Listening and competitive intelligence tool where you can listen, measure and analyze what is being said about your brand and connect with users, thus improving your online reputation and optimizing your communication strategies. Save time with a global vision of your social net...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,200 clients with the software and data they need to connect strategy with execution. Its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI, and benchmark brand performan...
CisionOne
cision.one
Shape the future of your brand. In real-time. To navigate today’s media landscape effectively, PR and communications teams need a new kind of platform - one that leverages the power of AI, delivers real-time media insights required to make faster, more accurate decisions, and connects them with the ...