替代项 - Together AI

Botpress
botpress.com
构建 ChatGPT 聊天机器人，速度快得惊人🚀。 第一个由 OpenAI 提供支持的下一代聊天机器人构建器。 为您的项目或业务构建类似 ChatGPT 的机器人来完成工作。 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
构建人工智能代理的协作平台。 团队使用 Voiceflow 一起、更快、大规模地设计、测试和启动聊天或语音 AI 代理。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是领先的全栈人工智能、法学硕士和计算机视觉生产平台，用于对非结构化图像、视频、文本和音频数据进行建模。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受数据科学家喜爱，由 IT 管理。 用于云中数据科学和机器学习开发、部署和数据管道的一体化解决方案。
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch 的计算机视觉解决方案可帮助企业自动对其视频和图像数据进行视觉审查，以检测和理解最细微的视觉元素的重要性 - 所有这些都是实时提供可操作的见解以推动业务决策。
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
在无代码 Katonic 生成人工智能平台上只需几分钟即可构建强大的人工智能应用程序。借助生成式 AI 的力量，提高您和您员工的生产力、增强客户体验并完成只有大型企业才能完成的事情。 * 无需编码技能。 * 企业级安全性。 * 50+ 法学硕士可供选择 * 根据您自己的数据进行训练，并使用您自己的护栏。
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 无服务器云 - BentoCloud 是一个完全托管的平台，用于构建和运营 AI 应用程序，为 AI 团队带来敏捷的产品交付。 BentoML 是软件工程师构建人工智能产品的平台。
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
强大的智能使企业能够通过自动化解决方案来保护其人工智能转型，以防范安全威胁。 Robust Intelligence 的平台包括一个引擎，用于检测和评估模型漏洞，以及建议和实施必要的防护措施，以减轻生产中人工智能应用程序面临的威胁。这使得公司能够通过一次集成来满足人工智能安全标准，并在后台自动工作以保护应用程序从开发到生产的整个过程。 Robust Intelligence 得到红杉资本和 Tiger Global 的支持，并受到 ADP、摩根大通、Expedia、德勤、思科和美国国防部等领先公司的信任，以解锁企业人工智能使命。
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI 提供用于运行、调整和扩展生成式 AI 应用程序的基础设施。 OctoAI 让模型为您服务，而不是相反。开发人员可以轻松访问高效的人工智能基础设施，这样他们就可以运行他们选择的模型，针对特定用例进行调整，并无缝地从开发扩展到生产。凭借市场上最快的基础模型（包括 Llama-2、Stable Diffusion 和 SDXL）、集成定制解决方案以及世界一流的 ML 系统，开发人员可以专注于构建让客户惊叹的应用程序，而无需成为 AI 基础设施专家。 该公司得到领先风险投资公司的支持，总部位于华盛顿州西雅图。 OctoAI 由创建者 Apache TVM 创立并领导，Apache TV...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics 提供了一个革命性的人工智能平台，让您可以轻松地将数据科学用于您的业务，而不受资源和基础设施的限制。从初创公司到大型企业，各种规模的企业都可以利用 Qualetics 平台来解决复杂的业务问题并推动增长。 Qualetics 与您的产品、系统或流程配合，利用机器学习、NLP、计算机视觉和文本分析等深度人工智能技术来收集数据并处理数据。然后，所有可操作的分析见解都会以简单的方式呈现给您的团队-易于理解的仪表板，提供顶层和微观层面的见解。 Qualetics 不仅可以让您轻松获得正确的数据见解，还可以让您的团队更轻松地理解数据并采取行动。 Qualetics 的人工智能管理...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry 是一个云原生 PaaS，供机器学习团队在自己的云/本地基础设施上构建、部署和交付 ML/LLM 应用程序，并通过正确的治理控制以更快、可扩展、经济高效的方式，使他们能够实现 90比其他团队更快实现价值 %。 TrueFoundry 抽象出所需的工程并提供 GenAI 加速器 - LLM PlayGround、LLM Gateway、LLM Deploy、LLM Finetune、RAG Playground 和应用程序模板，使组织能够加快整体 GenAI/LLMOps 框架的布局。企业可以在其内部系统中即插即用这些加速器，也可以在我们的加速器之上进行构建，以便为 Ge...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI 正在推动 GenAI 在企业中的采用。 我们得到了 Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Together Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars 和其他知名投资者的支持 TuneChat：我们的聊天应用程序由开源模型提供支持 TuneStudio：我们为开发人员微调和部署法学硕士的游乐场 ChainFury：我们的开源提示引擎可在 GitHub 上找到
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
打造更好、更具差异化的人工智能产品。 基于云的协作工作区，用于快速迭代 GenAI 产品。
Aporia
aporia.com
使用 Aporia 的 ML Observability 检测漂移和模型退化、集中模型管理、解释预测并改进生产中的 ML 模型。