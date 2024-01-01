替代项 - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
印度最大的食品配送、餐饮和餐厅探索服务。为更多人提供更好的食物。
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats 是 Uber 于 2014 年推出的美国在线订餐和配送平台，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. 是一家美国按需预制食品配送服务公司，由斯坦福大学学生 Tony Xu、Stanley Tang、Andy Fang 和 Evan Moore 于 2013 年创立。 DoorDash 是一家由 Y Combinator 支持的公司，是利用物流服务提供餐厅按需送餐服务的几家科技公司之一。 DoorDash 在帕洛阿尔托推出，截至 2019 年 5 月，已扩展到 4,000 多个城市，并在美国、加拿大和澳大利亚提供 340,000 家精选商店。该公司目前估值超过 130 亿美元，是美国最大的第三方配送服务商，于 2019 年超过 Grubhub。
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. 是一家美国在线移动预制食品订购和配送平台，将食客与当地餐厅联系起来。该公司总部位于伊利诺伊州芝加哥，成立于 2004 年。截至 2019 年，该公司拥有 1,990 万活跃用户和 115,000 家关联餐厅，遍布美国 3,200 个城市和所有 50 个州。 Grubhub Seamless 于 2014 年 4 月上市，在纽约证券交易所 (NYSE) 上市，股票代码为“GRUB”。 2020 年 6 月 9 日，欧洲食品配送服务公司 Just Eat Takeaway 宣布达成协议，以价值73亿美元的股票。
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
食物。我们懂了。我们都有自己的最爱。通过 Deliveroo，您可以将您喜爱的当地餐厅和外卖直接送到家门口。 一切都在菜单上。从肯德基、Wagamama、Nando’s、汉堡王和赛百味等深受全国喜爱的连锁店，到当地美食和您最喜欢的外卖，我们都准备好了，等待您随时享用。从中餐到古巴菜，从寿司到沙拉、披萨到秘鲁菜，Deliveroo 上有适合所有人的美食。 如果您的牛奶或鸡蛋用完了，您还可以从我们的杂货合作伙伴处订购，然后将您的必需品直接送到您家门口。 当我们吃得好时，我们就会感觉良好。所以成为我们的客人吧。 从英国深受喜爱的连锁店订购外卖食品，包括 Wagamama、Shake Shac...
OpenTable
opentable.com
在线预订、阅读食客的餐厅评论并赚取积分以换取免费餐点。 OpenTable 是高级餐厅的实时在线预订网络。
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates 是一家美国公司，提供餐厅准备的餐点和其他商品的本地配送服务。截至 2019 年 2 月，Postmates 在美国 2,940 个城市开展业务。该服务依靠手机应用程序及其全球定位系统功能来匹配库存和消费者需求。Postmates 于 2011 年推出，是美国众多按需投递公司之一为以前不提供送货服务的餐馆和商店提供送货服务。 Postmates 是按需公司的一个例子。 Postmates 联合创始人巴斯蒂安·莱曼 (Bastian Lehmann) 称该公司“反亚马逊”。 2020 年 7 月 6 日，Uber 宣布将以 26.5 亿美元收购 Postmates。 2020...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet 可以轻松管理最后一英里的交付。直观的路由、调度、实时跟踪、分析等。
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
只需使用 Just Eat 订餐即可！今天想吃披萨、寿司还是素食？享受您最喜欢的菜肴，快速送达或外卖。
Caviar
trycaviar.com
当地最好的餐厅提供送货和外卖服务。早餐、午餐、晚餐等，安全送到您家门口。现在提供取货和无接触送货服务。
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless 是订购外卖或外卖最简单的方式。无论您有什么心情，无论您有什么心情，都可以得到它。没有菜单，没有电话，没有重复。 Seamless 是 Grubhub Inc. 品牌组合的一部分。
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice 是订购您最喜欢的当地披萨的最简单方法。我们将数以百万计的披萨爱好者与全国各地的数千家披萨店联系起来。
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Just Eat 在线订购 2300 多家当地餐厅的外卖。将披萨、寿司等送到您家门口！
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Allo Resto 的新名称 Just Eat 提供您附近最好餐厅的送货上门服务！现在下单！
DelivApp
delivapp.com
按需物流引擎。使用真正的按需交付管理软件增强您的订购能力。调度、路线规划、快递管理 - 全部根据您的按需运营量身定制。
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow 是一个免佣金的在线订购系统和食品订购应用程序，可帮助餐厅满足饥饿的顾客的需求。
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode 使您能够彻底改变您的食品业务。现在，您的客户不仅可以从任何地方（无论是餐桌、酒店房间还是您营业场所内的任何地方）订购，还可以在线向您付款、同时下订单并利用各种其他独特的优势，这些优势肯定会让您的客户满意。最重要的是，您可以通过最少的设置和麻烦在您身边跟踪所有这些。
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho 是面向批发食品供应商和场所的领先在线订购软件。使用 Fresho 使订购批发食品变得简单、无压力。
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com 是独立餐厅用来增强其数字形象的一体化平台。它为独立餐厅提供了达美乐 (Domino's)、福来鸡 (Chick Fil-A) 和 SweetGreen 等主要品牌的技术和营销超能力。该平台可以为每家餐厅提供从网站到在线订购、电子邮件营销、文本营销、招聘到品牌移动应用程序等一切服务，集成到 PoS 中。
BentoBox
getbento.com
了解让餐厅魔法发生的技术。 从网站设计到在线订购和支付解决方案，BentoBox 帮助世界各地的餐厅为其顾客和员工创造更好的体验。
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX 是一款在线餐厅软件，旨在提供在线订餐、预订和礼品卡购买服务。