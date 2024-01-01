WebCatalog

Tobii UX Explore

Tobii UX Explore

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：tobii.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Tobii UX Explore”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Tobii UX Explore offers quick and easy-to-understand insights about your user experience by letting you see through the eyes of your users. With our UX testing platform, you’ll access a first-person perspective of user attention, with accurate gaze visualizations, using just the user’s smartphone. Whether improving your e-commerce experience or conducting prototype testing, discover where your design causes unnecessary workload and confusion and make agile adjustments to your user experience.

目录:

Software Development
用户研究软件

网站： tobii.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Tobii UX Explore”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

您可能还会喜欢

UX Metrics

UX Metrics

uxmetrics.com

UXtweak

UXtweak

uxtweak.com

WalkMe US

WalkMe US

walkme.com

WalkMe EU

WalkMe EU

walkme.com

UXSquid

UXSquid

uxsquid.com

Testeum

Testeum

testeum.com

Usersnap

Usersnap

usersnap.com

Loop11

Loop11

loop11.com

Useberry

Useberry

useberry.com

Pixso

Pixso

pixso.net

UserPeek

UserPeek

userpeek.com

LambdaTest

LambdaTest

app.lambdatest.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.