The User Interview Exchange

The User Interview Exchange

The User Interview Exchange is a site for creators to validate and iterate products that boost our personal and professional lives. * Earn tokens by participating in user interviews Help shape cutting-edge products by sharing your experiences in 30-minute video chat user interviews for products relevant to you. As thanks for your participation, for every user interview you participate in you will earn a UIX Token to conduct your own. * Exchange tokens to conduct your own user interviews Exchange each UIX Token for a 30-minute video chat user interview with someone in your target segment. Post a new request for a user interview and get email alerts when someone thinks they may be a good fit for your user research.

目录:

Productivity
用户研究软件

网站： userinterviewexchange.com

