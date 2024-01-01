The User Interview Exchange is a site for creators to validate and iterate products that boost our personal and professional lives. * Earn tokens by participating in user interviews Help shape cutting-edge products by sharing your experiences in 30-minute video chat user interviews for products relevant to you. As thanks for your participation, for every user interview you participate in you will earn a UIX Token to conduct your own. * Exchange tokens to conduct your own user interviews Exchange each UIX Token for a 30-minute video chat user interview with someone in your target segment. Post a new request for a user interview and get email alerts when someone thinks they may be a good fit for your user research.

目录 :

网站： userinterviewexchange.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“The User Interview Exchange”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。