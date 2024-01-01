TeamSlide
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：teamsli.de
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“TeamSlide”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
TeamSlide is a slide search and library solution with a PowerPoint add-in. Access all of your slides, images, and videos without ever leaving PowerPoint. TeamSlide checks your presentations for version control, prompting you when there are out-of-date slides. Seamlessly connect TeamSlide to SharePoint, Box, OneDrive, Google Drive, or any other content management system. Maximize the value of your content and build better presentations through TeamSlide's slide library capabilities.
目录:
网站： teamsli.de
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“TeamSlide”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。