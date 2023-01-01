替代项 - TapMango Customer
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美国金融服务、商业服务聚合商和移动支付公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。该公司销售软件和硬件支付产品，并已扩展到小型企业服务领域。该公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 于 2009 年创立，并于 2010 年推出首个应用程序和服务。自 2015 年 11 月起，该公司在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为 SQ。
Talkable
talkable.com
很棒的推荐营销计划 ✅ 适用于在线商店、本地企业和 B2B 服务。增长营销的客户忠诚度计划。易于启动、测试和优化！奖励您的客户！
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars 是一个一体化支付和营销平台，结合了易于使用的技术、可定制的奖励和促销以及自动化。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一个电子商务营销平台，为客户评论、视觉营销、忠诚度、推荐和短信营销提供最先进的解决方案。在此详细了解您的品牌如何通过 Yotpo 推动增长。
Smile.io
smile.io
使用世界上最值得信赖的忠诚度应用程序将首次客户变成永久客户。 超过 1.25 亿购物者通过 Smile 赚取积分。给人们他们所爱的东西。
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
高增长品牌可以通过 Friendbuy 从每位客户身上获得更多收益。凭借一流的推荐和忠诚度计划，品牌可以通过推荐实现至少 5-10% 的销售额，生命周期价值提高 4 倍。 Friendbuy 与 Casper、AWAY 和 Dollar Shave Club 等 DTC 品牌以及沃尔玛、迪士尼和雀巢等财富 100 强公司合作。此外，Friendbuy 与您的技术堆栈无缝集成，因此您可以将推荐和忠诚度无缝地融入您的客户旅程中。
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
超越积分和奖励的关系。 让您现有的客户为您发展业务。如何？使用 LoyaltyLion 创建超越积分和奖励的忠诚度计划，通过更好的客户关系推动更大的客户终身价值和成本效益的获取。
Stamped
stamped.io
为您的电子商务商店利用产品评论和客户奖励的力量。提高销售额和客户保留率的最简单方法。
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud 全面、敏捷且可扩展的忠诚度体验平台™ 使全球企业能够捕获零方和第一方数据并采取行动，从而在整个客户旅程（从认知到购买到保留、忠诚度）中无缝参与、认可、奖励和增加价值和宣传。与市场领先技术的超过 125 项集成可实现一致、个性化、全渠道体验。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.annexcloud.com。
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville 是健康、健身、沙龙、水疗和零售行业领先的保留和推荐解决方案。我们的奖励计划直接与 POS 或调度系统集成，可以为每个企业量身定制。 Perkville 系统在世界各地的企业中得到应用，可以推动推荐、奖励客户回访和购买，甚至生成社交媒体帖子。了解 Perkville 如何帮助您增加客户群并发展业务。
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno 是一款基于 AI 的 CRM，通过了解每位客户并通过短信、电子邮件、Whatsapp、Facebook 和 Instagram 创建更相关的营销活动，大型零售商和 D2C 品牌能够将重复销售量提高 11%。 Levi's、Tommy Hilfiger、Forever New、Jack & Jones、Vero Moda、Forest Essentials、Kama Ayurveda、Taco Bell 和 Nando's 等 100 多家零售商使用 Xeno 来增加其电子商务和商店销售额。
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys 现已成为 SAP 公司，为数字营销领导者和企业主提供唯一的全渠道客户参与平台，旨在加速业务成果。通过快速将所需的业务成果与经过验证的全渠道客户参与策略（从行业领先品牌众包）结合起来，我们的平台使您能够加快实现价值的速度，提供卓越的一对一体验并快速产生可衡量的结果。 Emarsys 是全球 1,500 多家客户的首选平台。加入数以千计的领先品牌的行列，他们相信 Emarsys 能够提供其业务所需的可预测的盈利成果以及客户应得的高度个性化的全渠道体验。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.emarsys.com
Referrizer
referrizer.com
全球最先进的营销自动化平台，为您的本地企业提供支持。通过我们的免费试用帐户获得更多客户、最大限度地提高推荐并提高您的客户保留率。与当地企业主合作，发现大量优质应用程序和预构建的集成，以进一步提高业绩。免费注册（无需信用卡）。
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch 是一款先进的推荐和忠诚度营销软件，无论您的客户在哪里露营，无论是在您的移动或网络应用程序内还是外，都可以吸引他们。一些世界上最具创新性和知名的品牌使用 SaaSquatch 来奖励他们的拥护者、建立忠诚的社区并加速收入增长。 SaaSquatch 可以灵活地处理最先进的忠诚度和推荐计划，让您可以奖励您选择的任何行为的拥护者，然后让他们通过推荐来帮助扩大您的客户群。我们的奖励引擎可让您设置独特的赚取条件、创建奖励等级并提供各种不同的奖励来创建完美的定制计划。此外，本机集成、企业级安全性、欺诈检测和多语言支持提供了与您一起扩展的强大功能和可扩展性。利用您已有的客户数据来开展活...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
全渠道零售商的智能忠诚度和营销。集成您的 POS 和电子商务应用程序，提供完全个性化的客户体验。
Giftbit
giftbit.com
购买、发送和跟踪数字礼品卡以用于您的奖励和激励计划。
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
企业的奖励、激励、福利和支出基础设施。 数千家各种规模的企业，从初创企业到大型企业，都使用 Xoxoday 的商业货币来发送奖励、福利、激励和支付支出。