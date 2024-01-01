替代项 - Tableau
Looker
looker.com
Looker 是一款商业智能软件和大数据分析平台，可帮助您轻松探索、分析和共享实时业务分析。
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
商业智能和分析软件。 Zoho Analytics 是一款自助式 BI 和数据分析软件，可让您直观地分析数据、创建令人惊叹的数据可视化并在几分钟内发现隐藏的见解。
Metabase
metabase.com
在公司内部共享数据和分析的最快、最简单的方法。您可以在 5 分钟内安装一个开源商业智能服务器，连接到 MySQL、PostgreSQL、MongoDB 等！任何人都可以使用它来构建图表、仪表板和夜间电子邮件报告。
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense 的商业智能软件是复杂数据 BI 领域的行业领导者 - 轻松准备、分析和探索来自多个来源的不断增长的数据。
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. 是一家云软件公司，总部位于美国犹他州亚美利加福克。它专注于商业智能工具和数据可视化。
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode 是一个协作数据平台，将 SQL、R、Python 和可视化分析结合在一个地方。更快地连接、分析和共享。
Chartio
chartio.com
Chartio 基于云的商业智能和分析解决方案使每个人都可以分析其业务应用程序中的数据。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex 是一个用于数据科学和分析的现代数据平台。协作笔记本、精美的数据应用程序和企业级安全性。
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx 提供领先的分析云平台。我们使每个人都能通过人工智能驱动的分析自动化发现具有高影响力的见解。
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
正确完成网站和产品分析 - 终于！ Usermaven 的 Spotless™ 跟踪自动捕获所有事件，消除了对开发人员的依赖，使其成为营销人员和产品人员最简单的分析工具。