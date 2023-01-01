替代项 - Synup
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
获得更多评论并建立声誉的最简单方法。创造社交媒体热度，改善您的搜索引擎优化并赢得更多销售。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一个电子商务营销平台，为客户评论、视觉营销、忠诚度、推荐和短信营销提供最先进的解决方案。在此详细了解您的品牌如何通过 Yotpo 推动增长。
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence 是一个客户语音平台，可自动为 GTM 团队进行社交证明，在几分钟内生成经过验证的案例研究、推荐和统计数据。通过调查和第三方评论，UserEvidence 不断捕获整个客户旅程中的反馈，并创建一个客户故事库来证明您的产品的价值。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai 和 Ramp 等改变游戏规则的 B2B 公司依靠 UserEvidence 大规模创建真实的客户故事。