替代项 - Swapcard

RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. 是一家美国上市公司，为企业提供基于云的通信和协作解决方案。RingCentral 首席执行官 Vlad Shmunis 和首席技术官 Vlad Vendrow 于 1999 年创立了该公司。RingCentral 的投资者包括 Doug Leone、红杉资本、David Weiden、Khosla Ventures、 Rob Theis、Scale Venture Partners、Bobby Yerramilli-Rao、Hermes Growth Partners 和 DAG Ventures。它于2013年完成首次公开募股。
Airmeet
airmeet.com
探索虚拟峰会、在线会议和混合活动的首选平台。旨在通过定制体验进行互动。免费试用！
Whova
whova.com
适用于现场、混合和虚拟活动的一体化活动管理软件
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo 是世界上最受欢迎的活动软件。我们的平台使每个组织者、营销人员、参展商和与会者能够释放活动的力量。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
举办您的观众会喜欢的网络研讨会。如果您已准备好使用简单、可定制的网络研讨会软件，无需下载或麻烦，欢迎回家。
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja 让您可以无忧地创建、主持和共享网络研讨会。立即开始，在 10 秒内创建您的第一个网络研讨会。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
举办更好的活动来推动实际收入。 每一次活动都是增加收入的机会——无论发生在哪里。优先考虑来自单一平台的管道，包括网络研讨会、观看聚会、演示、会议和可转化的现场活动。
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
在几分钟内创建一个漂亮的活动网站。建立活动网站、收集注册、出售门票并在线宣传您的活动。可靠、安全。受到全球超过 1,000,000 人的信赖，包括 Nike、MIT 和 Refinery29 的规划者。
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings 是一个简单、易于使用的活动票务解决方案，适用于所有类型和规模的活动。注册、直播您的第一个活动并在线售票。
Worksup
worksup.com
20 多年来，我们一直致力于组织会议和商务活动。有一次，面对不同的活动行业挑战，我们决定创建一个既易于与会者使用又易于组织者快速设置的活动平台。现在，我们的专业知识涵盖了活动管理的各个方面，为合作伙伴提供简单的活动直播、问答、参与任务、展览机会以及参与者的商业社交活动。感谢我们从客户那里得到的反馈以及创始人的实施经验，Worksup 正在不断发展。在每次活动策划过程中，Worksup 都是组织者的支持朋友，我们的顾问会建议最佳解决方案来支持您的个人目标。
Zuddle
zuddl.com
活动和网络研讨会的统一平台。 通过统一多种工具来简化您的活动工作流程，以获得卓越的与会者体验和见解。