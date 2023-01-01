替代项 - Survicate
UserTesting
usertesting.com
可用性测试和研究工具可通过 UserTesting（Human Insight Platform）改善您的在线客户体验。 G2 排名第一的 CX 行业软件。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用移动应用程序和超过 10 万热切的参与者来有效捕获即时视频并轻松获得见解……
Prolific
prolific.co
按需、自助数据收集。 Prolific 帮助您招募高质量的研究参与者来参与您的研究、调查或实验。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
从我们超过 450,000 名经过审查的消费者和专业人士的受众中招募用户，或者引入您自己的受众并为任何类型的用户体验研究建立参与者数据库。
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
将研究人员与参与者进行匹配。 在全球范围内招募任何参与者受众或通过任何研究方法寻找付费研究机会。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io 旨在通过改变游戏规则的生成式人工智能洞察来扩展定性研究，是世界上最受欢迎的市场研究工具的所在地。
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
将研究人员与参与者进行匹配。 在全球范围内招募任何参与者受众或通过任何研究方法寻找付费研究机会。
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 以前称为 UserLeap。快速可靠的上下文用户研究。通过 Sprig 的有针对性的微观调查、视频问题等，确保用户研究尽早且经常进行。