Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Superagent

Superagent

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：superagent.sh

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Superagent”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Superagent is an open-source platform for custom AI-agents that do web research. Companies use us to do better sales, marketing, and project management. The agents can reason, browse the web, and access your files. It's open-source, and it's designed for everyone - not just AI experts.

网站： superagent.sh

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Superagent”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Leantime

Leantime

leantime.io

Taskulu

Taskulu

taskulu.com

OpenProject

OpenProject

openproject.org

iceScrum

iceScrum

icescrum.com

Seo Vendor

Seo Vendor

seovendor.co

Cerebro

Cerebro

cerebrohq.com

It’s FOSS

It’s FOSS

itsfoss.com

Matecat

Matecat

matecat.com

Laverna

Laverna

laverna.cc

Mattermost

Mattermost

mattermost.com

Projecturf

Projecturf

projecturf.com

SalezShark

SalezShark

salezshark.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.