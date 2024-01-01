WebCatalog

Sticky

Sticky

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：tobii.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Sticky”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Want to get a better return on your marketing investment? Sticky by Tobii is an online eye tracking software and survey tool that analyzes how your creative designs are being received by your target audience, on the devices they use the most. See the impact of ads, packaging, and videos on real people across the globe, in isolation and in context.

目录:

Productivity
用户研究软件

网站： tobii.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Sticky”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

您可能还会喜欢

Influ2

Influ2

influ2.com

Fluid Ads

Fluid Ads

fluidads.com

Advertaze

Advertaze

advertaze.com

Rockee

Rockee

rockee.io

VidMob Agile Creative Studio

VidMob Agile Creative Studio

vidmob.com

Ideogram

Ideogram

ideogram.ai

CoolTool

CoolTool

cooltool.com

GoVisually

GoVisually

govisually.com

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

Microsoft Clarity

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

Inspectlet

Inspectlet

inspectlet.com

Ace Metrix

Ace Metrix

ispot.tv

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.