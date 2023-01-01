替代项 - SocialLadder
ClickBank
clickbank.com
ClickBank 是一家拥有自己市场的全球领先零售商。我们帮助卖家和企业家通过我们的全球联属网络增加销售额。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界领先的合作伙伴自动化解决方案，发现、管理、保护、优化所有合作伙伴渠道，实现真正的指数增长。
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
合作伙伴关系管理软件可扩展任何计划：联营公司、经销商、营销等。了解 SaaS 公司为何借助 PartnerStack PRM 实现发展。
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate 会满足您所有的联属营销和推荐营销需求。将 Tapfiliate 与 Shopify、WooCommerce 和 30 多个其他集成同步。
Digital First AI
digitalfirst.ai
利用人工智能在几秒钟内创建并执行营销计划。 利用人工智能为您的企业找到最佳的增长黑客策略。 将营销转向自动驾驶并实现增长。
Awin
awin.com
通过全球联属营销网络拓展您的业务，该网络为世界各地的广告商、代理商和发布商提供营销解决方案。
Involve Asia
involve.asia
Involve 是领先的联盟营销平台，帮助合作伙伴和广告商增加马来西亚的在线收入。立即加入我们的联盟网络！
Simplero
simplero.com
您的在线业务变得简单 Simplero 为您提供建立和发展成功的在线教育业务所需的所有工具，这些工具全部集中在一个地方。
Talkable
talkable.com
很棒的推荐营销计划 ✅ 适用于在线商店、本地企业和 B2B 服务。增长营销的客户忠诚度计划。易于启动、测试和优化！奖励您的客户！
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
蓬勃发展的品牌是由大使打造的。与 Shopify、Amazon 和 WooCommerce 集成的一体化品牌大使管理软件。
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
每晚一夜之间发展您的业务。 GrowSurf 是面向科技初创公司的推荐软件。我们的客户看到 300-1000% 的投资回报率 + 9-40% 的月度增长。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
获得更多评论并建立声誉的最简单方法。创造社交媒体热度，改善您的搜索引擎优化并赢得更多销售。
Attribution
attributionapp.com
归因可以跟踪您在广告上花费的费用、哪些客户来自广告以及他们从您那里购买了什么。
Evolup
evolup.com
Evolup 是唯一一个 100% 致力于创建联属商店、由人工智能提供支持的解决方案。免费试用 7 天，无需信用卡！
Rakuten Advertising
rakutenadvertising.com
Rakuten Advertising 是一家数字广告公司，提供一套客户获取解决方案。了解如何吸引目标受众！
Marketcall
marketcall.com
按次付费联盟网络 Marketcall 是市场上的最佳选择。超过两百项按通话付费优惠
Rewardful
rewardful.com
将您最大的粉丝变成您最好的营销人员。 Rewardful 是 SaaS 公司通过 Stripe & Paddle 设置联属网络营销和推荐计划的一种简单方式。只需连接您的帐户，让我们为您跟踪推荐、折扣和佣金！
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一个电子商务营销平台，为客户评论、视觉营销、忠诚度、推荐和短信营销提供最先进的解决方案。在此详细了解您的品牌如何通过 Yotpo 推动增长。
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
想象一下您自己的客户帮助您推动新的销售！客户推荐是病毒式营销和业务蓬勃发展的关键。借助 ReferralCandy，将这种令人难以置信的同行影响力带入您自己的商店。
LeadDyno
leaddyno.com
发展和管理您的会员、影响者或推荐计划。与 Shopify、Stripe 和 25+ 集成同步。免费试用我们的联属软件 30 天。
Smile.io
smile.io
使用世界上最值得信赖的忠诚度应用程序将首次客户变成永久客户。 超过 1.25 亿购物者通过 Smile 赚取积分。给人们他们所爱的东西。
Offer18
offer18.com
绩效营销平台。 为联营公司、广告商和广告网络提供帮助，帮助他们跟踪、优化和衡量其网络的性能。
BeMob
bemob.com
适用于媒体买家和联盟营销人员的广告跟踪软件。 在线广告挑战的一站式解决方案。
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
SaaS 的联属网络营销和推荐跟踪。 在几分钟内启动您自己的联属网络营销和推荐计划。与 Stripe、Paddle、Recurly、Braintree、Chargebee 或我们的 API 快速集成。
Get4views
get4views.com
Get4views - YouTube 频道和视频的合法推广服务。它可以帮助博主获得浏览量和订阅者，并帮助企业增加销售额并吸引网站访问者。
LinkMink
linkmink.com
增加您的 SaaS 收入 无需服务器或代码。使用 Stripe 付款链接的公司可以通过我们的复制粘贴集成在 5 分钟内开始跟踪推荐！
MGID
mgid.com
我们的愿景是培育数字媒体的新阶段，使消费者能够以同样积极的方式参与内容和赞助广告。
Ambassador
getambassador.com
大使使营销人员能够利用口碑的力量来增加客户、推荐和收入。他们的营销人员友好型软件简化了推荐营销，自动化了注册、跟踪、奖励和管理客户、附属机构、影响者和合作伙伴的过程。全球的消费品牌和 B2B 公司正在利用大使的开创性软件快速实施、扩展和优化他们的推荐营销计划、合作伙伴和联属计划以及影响者活动。
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero 是一款功能强大的联属营销、影响者和推荐营销软件，集一体。起价仅需 49 美元下午，GrowthHero 随您扩展！完全灵活的工具助您成功： - 白标合作伙伴门户，完全自定义，无需代码 - 共享可自定义的跟踪 URL 和/或折扣代码 - 通过 Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify 应用程序、BigCommerce 应用程序集成 - 适合任何业务类型 -市场领先的 API/ Zapier 连接，进一步定制和自动化 - 卓越的价值。不要为 3 个独立的合作伙伴软件平台支付过多费用# 联盟营销软件 - 招募联盟成员。让联属公司通过 Marketplace Listi...
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
收入增长和联盟平台 PayKickstart 是市场上最完整的结帐、定期计费、联盟管理和保留解决方案，具有全球功能。它就像您的会计、产品/开发和营销团队的延伸。
UpPromote
uppromote.com
UpPromote – 联盟营销和推荐营销 使用最受欢迎的联属营销软件，在您的销售漏斗中创建以影响者、品牌大使和现有客户为中心的循环。
CJ
cj.com
在全球最大、最成熟的基于合作伙伴关系的效果营销生态系统中蓬勃发展，并通过品牌、出版商和创作者等的可扩展和可持续增长超越您的商业增长目标。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激发参与度的电子邮件自动化软件。 通过可推动转化的个性化内容吸引您的电子邮件受众。 Upland Adestra 是全球领先的第一人称营销电子邮件和生命周期营销解决方案提供商，为全球和成长型品牌提供服务。
Admitad
admitad.com
新一代绩效营销。 适合各种规模的广告商、出版商和影响者的一套解决方案。
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
帐户体验软件会自动捕获帐户反馈（包括非调查数据）并将其实时分发给一线经理，以帮助他们减少客户流失、推动追加销售并通过基于推荐人的推荐来完成新业务。
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to...
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help de...
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the easiest way to increase your brand's social media traffic. Did you know 52% of consumers trust employees at a company more than the company or brand itself? Get your professionals sharing to LinkedIn in just one click using Clearview Social's software!
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.