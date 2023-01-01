替代项 - SOCi
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、内容、社交媒体和竞争性研究的解决方案。受到全球超过 6000000 名营销人员的信赖
Moz
moz.com
在全球最大的 SEO 社区的支持下，Moz 构建了使 SEO、入站营销、链接构建和内容营销变得简单的工具。立即开始 30 天免费试用！
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企业软件随时随地在任何设备上管理客户：CRM、文本和电子邮件营销、社交媒体、网站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家纽约市的科技公司，专注于在线品牌管理领域。它利用基于云的应用程序网络、搜索引擎和其他设施提供品牌更新。该公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 于 2006 年创立。最新数据显示，2019 年市值超过 20 亿美元，2021 财年收入为 3.547 亿美元。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌销售数字解决方案的最简单方法。 Vendasta 是一个白标平台，面向为中小型企业提供数字解决方案的公司。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers 是一家屡获殊荣的客户评论软件公司。获得更多评论。回应客户。查找有关客户体验的见解。
Mobal
mobal.io
从一个地方轻松管理您的所有商户列表。我们让您的企业列表管理变得有趣、快速、愉快。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 为多地点品牌提供大规模监控、分析和改善客户体验所需的本地见解和工具。
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup 通过三管齐下的方法转变品牌的在线形象：本地列表、声誉管理和社交媒体管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一个整体仪表板中跨所有地点和媒体渠道提供相关且值得信赖的业务内容。品牌现在可以管理和优化其所有营业地点的列表和内容，同时提高其在线评论、排名和参与度。 Synup 将所有在线资料和平台转变为营销渠道以提高投资回报率。
GoSite
gosite.com
使用 GoSite 吸引更多客户、更快获得付款、节省时间。适合家庭服务和小企业主的简单技术。无需经验。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
通过渠道营销自动化 一个平台可满足您所有分布式营销需求
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX 确保您最近的营业地点可见，从而推动从发现到购买等过程中的参与度。