替代项 - Search.io
Guru
getguru.com
免费开始使用 Guru，这是一个功能强大的公司 wiki，可以消除聊天噪音，为您提供工作中实际需要的信息。
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
Google Cloud Search 是一款人工智能助手，可帮助用户在需要时在所有关联的 Google 应用程序（包括 Gmail、Google 文档、Google 云端硬盘、Google 日历、Google 通讯录等）中快速查找相关信息。
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog 消除您的工作混乱。不再需要持续不断的 ping，不再需要琐碎的会议，也不再需要寻找最新的文档。我们的工作中心连接了现代协作工具（维基、项目管理、团队聊天等），并让您可以协同使用它们。它以相同的方式连接人员和团队，因此当他们不在同一个地方时也可以保持同步。这是新的工作方式。
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia 是一家美国初创公司，通过 SaaS（软件即服务）模式提供网络搜索产品。
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation（也写作 opentext）是一家开发和销售企业信息管理 (EIM) 软件的加拿大公司。OpenText 总部位于加拿大安大略省滑铁卢，是截至 2014 年加拿大最大的软件公司，被公认为加拿大百强雇主之一2016 年，Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText 软件应用程序为大型公司、政府机构和专业服务公司管理内容或非结构化数据。 OpenText 的产品旨在满足信息管理要求，包括管理大量内容、遵守监管要求以及移动和在线体验管理。OpenText 在全球拥有超过 14,000 名员工，是一家在纳斯达克 (OTEX) 上市的上市公司和多伦多...
Command E
getcommande.com
您的一切搜索。 Command E 的思考速度和您一样快。满足您访问计算机和云中的所有内容的最新、最快的方式。
Happeo
happeo.com
供 Google Workspace (G Suite) 用户使用的内联网，可促进工作中的沟通、协作和生产力。立即促进知识共享并让您的团队参与其中！
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家纽约市的科技公司，专注于在线品牌管理领域。它利用基于云的应用程序网络、搜索引擎和其他设施提供品牌更新。该公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 于 2006 年创立。最新数据显示，2019 年市值超过 20 亿美元，2021 财年收入为 3.547 亿美元。
nuclia
nuclia.com
将人工智能搜索和生成答案嵌入到您的产品中。 Nuclia API 可让您从文档、文本和视频中获得 100% 开箱即用的人工智能搜索和生成答案，同时保护您的数据隐私并避免产生幻觉。
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven 的完全托管开源云数据平台可让您在 10 分钟内创建您一直梦想的数据管道。遍及所有主要云层。
Glean
glean.com
立即了解您的公司所掌握的信息。 格莱恩是一位具有直觉的工作助手。搜索公司的所有应用程序，准确找到您需要的内容并发现您应该了解的内容。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
市场情报和搜索平台 在几秒钟而不是几小时内发现见解 通过在广泛的内容中轻松跟踪公司、主题和行业（已索引、可搜索且全部集中在一个地方），跟上市场的步伐。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
专为商业打造的数字体验平台。 Bloomreach 解决方案将统一客户和产品数据的力量与人工智能和预测决策的速度和规模相结合，因此您可以提供在任何渠道和每次旅程中都能转化的神奇体验。
Onna
onna.com
Onna 集中来自您喜爱的应用程序的数据，在一个地方提供精简、简化的搜索和管理体验。
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo 是一家总部位于魁北克市的企业软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，提供基于云的平台，使数字体验更加智能，并提供基于该平台构建的特定软件。 Coveo Relevance Cloud™ 利用搜索、分析和机器学习技术来统一不同的内容和数据，自动交付相关的个性化信息。 Coveo 提供电子商务、客户服务和劳动力熟练程度的解决方案。该公司被公认为 Gartner 洞察引擎魔力象限的领导者、Forrester Wave™：认知搜索的领导者以及 Forrester Wave™：旅程编排平台的强劲表现者。
SeekStorm
seekstorm.com
SeekStorm is a Search as a Service. Our search API offers web-scale, real-time, full text, instant search for your data and documents. SeekStorm is a Crawler as a Service. A high-performance, focused crawler turns any website into JSON docs with structured data 20x speed and 200x payload compared to...
Instaclustr
instaclustr.com
Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Manag...
Bonsai
bonsai.io
Bonsai keeps your search evergreen with expert deployment, ongoing maintenance, and maximum data security for Elasticsearch or OpenSearch.
Vectara
vectara.com
Vectara is an LLM-powered conversational search and knowledge discovery platform which allows businesses to have intelligent conversations over their own data (think ChatGPT but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides a simple API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (natur...
Meilisearch
meilisearch.com
Meilisearch empowers developers and business teams to create the most intuitive search experience that increases search-based conversions
GoSearch
gosearch.ai
GoSearch is a generative AI enterprise search platform from the makers of GoLinks. GoSearch connects 100+ personal and company applications to provide a single, unified interface to search — powered by generative AI for insights summarized from multiple sources. Whether the query is “how to reset my...
Miso.ai
miso.ai
Miso democratizes the machine learning superpowers of platforms like Google and Amazon so any team can rapidly build scalable and unified search, discovery, and engagement for their entire user journey. And unlike traditional solutions, Miso can personalize 100% anonymously — no tracking users or mi...
Loop54
loop54.com
Loop54s E-commerce site search and personalisation is powered by proprietary AI. Loop54 AI personalises your site search and category navigation, so each visitor experiences relevant results. While most personalisation tools require months of data collection, Loop54 uses small sets of data to do the...
TeamSlide
teamsli.de
TeamSlide is a slide search and library solution with a PowerPoint add-in. Access all of your slides, images, and videos without ever leaving PowerPoint. TeamSlide checks your presentations for version control, prompting you when there are out-of-date slides. Seamlessly connect TeamSlide to SharePoi...
Findr
usefindr.com
Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather r...
ReactiveSearch
reactivesearch.io
ReactiveSearch.io enables businesses to build the best app search experience with industry leading UI components, a control plane to deploy changes in realtime and provides actionable analytics for search. It works out of the box with Elasticsearch and OpenSearch.
Outmind
outmind.ai
Outmind gives you instant access to your documents, emails, conversations... to make you gain time, quality and efficiency. With Outmind, you don't re-create existing documents: you can start from internal reference items. Our machine-learning algorithms automatically show the best results for each ...
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Developer of user interfaces for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Hebbia’s Matrix product is a co-pilot for knowledge work used by finance, law, government, and pharmaceutical companies. Matrix accurately tackles the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable LLM actions. Use...
Constructor
constructor.io
The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer ...
ExpertRec
expertrec.com
Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custo...
Hawksearch
hawksearch.com
Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant...
Cludo
cludo.com
Cludo is an intelligent search tool designed to simplify the lives of web and marketing teams through automation and meaningful data. We make search easy for both you and your end users. Cludo optimizes the way organizations and their customers connect with and use information. Our easy-to-use site ...
Site Search 360
sitesearch360.com
Smart, fast, highly customizable search for your website. - Index your site pages, products, YouTube videos, FAQs, and documents (PDF, DOC, XLS, PPT). - - Use our powerful crawler, provide a sitemap, upload a feed, use our API, or combine all methods at once to successfully index your content. - Get...
SearchStax
searchstax.com
Powerful Search Made Easy SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. We offer end-to-end software solutions ranging from managed hosted Solr infrastructure on the backend to advanced and personalized si...
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box 是一款适用于任何电子商务平台的产品搜索和发现解决方案。 Luigi's Box 的魔力始于详细的分析仪表板，为您提供有关网站上搜索和导航元素性能的所有相关信息。借助人工智能驱动的搜索、推荐和产品列表，详细了解平台的性能并确保获得最佳结果。为您的访客提供终极工具，以尽可能高效地发现您的产品。 Luigi's Box 是您和您的客户会喜欢使用的软件。
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search 通过生成式 AI 搜索为整个企业解锁洞察。新的人工智能驱动的搜索和分析引擎不仅提供结果，还提供背景、分析和对组织的深入理解。 Akooda Enterprise Search 专为轻松处理各种数据类型、格式和来源而定制，提供相关且适合上下文的答案。
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox 是一个优秀的工具，它提供了一个全面的、可定制的应用程序来测试对话式人工智能应用程序。它简化并加速了测试过程，提高了准确性，并帮助用户提供高质量的数字助理。 QBox 通过可视化和了解聊天机器人训练数据的执行情况和不执行情况以及原因（针对您选择的 NLP 提供商）来分析和基准测试您的聊天机器人训练数据。它将测试、理解并修复您的聊天机器人模型——这一切都在几分钟内完成。 QBox，有助于提高聊天机器人的准确性，让您 100% 放心部署。
Raffle
raffle.ai
搜索变得人性化且易于使用 创新型公司使用 Raffle 的软件和 API 来增强其搜索功能、促进知识共享并深入了解客户和员工的行为和需求。我们的搜索解决方案 - 包括网站搜索、工作场所搜索和应用内搜索 - 让公司可以轻松组织和优化其现有内容。通过 Raffle Search，您可以简化搜索过程并充分利用您的数据。我们使用人工智能通过跟踪互动并利用行为分析获得数据洞察（例如趋势问题、知识差距和解决率）来提高公司对客户和员工的理解，从而加强沟通和支持。
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services 是市场领先的个性化和客户数据平台提供商。我们的解决方案使品牌能够跨渠道识别用户的行为，提供个性化建议，并从我们的客户数据平台激活所有渠道中的数据。数百个雄心勃勃的品牌已经使用 Raptor 来实现更高的转化率、更高效的工作流程和更好的用户体验。欲了解更多信息，请访问 https://www.raptorservices.com/
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider 通过基于云的企业搜索引擎提供准确的搜索结果。使用 Keyspider，您可以构建自己的定制网站搜索，无需额外的时间或成本。 Keyspider 了解客户的需求，并为他们的搜索查询提供正确的结果。该解决方案为网站提供更好的搜索体验和更高的转化率。它打算通过不遗余力的搜索即服务来重新定义客户浏览客户网站的方式。通过定制搜索提高跨媒体的相关性。
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks 是一个人工智能生产力平台，可帮助公司让每位员工都能访问并可操作其信息。其 Dash AI 知识助手可立即回答与工作相关的问题，生成相关内容，查找文档、消息、任务等。除了 Web 界面之外，Dash AI 还具有强大的 Slack 集成。它可以添加到公司 Slack 渠道中，可以自动回复常见问题。 Dashworks 目前与公司技术堆栈中的 20 多个应用程序集成。
AddSearch
addsearch.com
由人工智能驱动的网站搜索和过滤具有市场最高的投资回报率。 使用最受推荐的网站搜索解决方案来提高网站的转化率。使用 AddSearch 爬网程序或 API 获得任何平台的全面实施支持和快速设置。
Doofinder
doofinder.com
通过智能网站搜索升级您的电子商务 提供高度相关的人工智能驱动的搜索结果并优化客户的购物体验，同时提高您的销售额。
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica 是为收入团队提供对话式 AI 的领先提供商。使用收入数字助理在整个生命周期中释放收入。
Unleash
getunleash.io
朋友不会让朋友建立自己的功能标志系统。 Unleash 功能管理是针对大型企业而构建的，因此您不必自己构建它。我们是开源的、私有的、安全的，并且准备好进行最复杂的开箱即用设置。
Clerk.io
clerk.io
无限制的无 Cookie 个性化。 Clerk.io 在整个客户旅程中提供个性化和相关性，从而自动增加网站搜索、产品推荐、电子邮件、社交媒体和广告的销售额。
Collato
collato.com
即时答案，零努力。认识一下您团队的集体大脑。通过所有工具一目了然地查找分布式产品信息，从而节省时间。