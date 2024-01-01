替代项 - Scribble Maps
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau（法语，字面意思是“小桌子”，也用来表示“图片”；复数为“tableaux”，或者很少用“tableaus”）可以指：
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - 基于云的软件，用于创建和共享交互式网络地图。 绘制地图并与您的位置数据交互 使用 Esri 的基于 Web 的地图软件 ArcGIS Online 构建交互式 Web 地图。当您与数据交互、放大和在地图上搜索时，获得新的视角和增强的细节。使用智能、数据驱动的地图样式和直观的分析工具来获取位置情报。通过协作构建和使用地图，在整个组织内有效地工作。与特定的人或全世界分享您的见解。
Mapbox
mapbox.com
开发商的地图和位置。精确的位置数据和强大的开发工具将改变我们探索世界的方式。
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
我们是值得信赖的 IP 地址信息来源，每月为超过 1,000 家企业和 100,000 多名开发人员处理 400 亿个 IP 地理定位 API 请求
Radar
radar.com
每个产品和服务的位置基础设施。 最具创新性的公司使用 Radar 的位置 SDK 和 API 为全球数亿设备提供基于位置的体验。
Placer.ai
placer.ai
借助 Placer.ai 的位置智能和人流量洞察，做出更明智的房地产决策并达成更多交易。
CARTO
carto.com
将交易数据货币化。 Mastercard Advisors 使用 CARTO 将数百万日常信用卡交易转化为零售、房地产和公共部门 B2B 客户的基于位置的见解。
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
领先的现场销售平台现已实现游戏化 游戏化是一款革命性的工具包，可将数据转化为极大提高的销售代表绩效，将销售团队的卓越能力提高 107%。立即在 SalesRabbit 平台上体验吧。
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx 提供领先的分析云平台。我们使每个人都能通过人工智能驱动的分析自动化发现具有高影响力的见解。
TravelTime
traveltime.com
使用 TravelTime Location API 构建出色的应用程序。 致力于数据隐私和传输数据准确性。
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
免费的 IP 地理定位 API 和准确的 IP 查找数据库 免费的 IP API 提供国家、城市、州、省、当地货币、纬度和经度、公司详细信息、ISP 查找、语言、邮政编码、国家/地区呼叫代码、用户代理信息、IP-通过 HTTPS 以 REST、JSON 和 XML 格式来自任何 IPv4 和 IPv6 地址的安全信息、时区、当前时间、日落和日出时间、月落和月出时间。
PlaceKit
placekit.io
位置搜索 API - 为您的应用程序提供全球地点搜索、自动完成、商店位置和双向地理编码。
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
使用我们的地理定位工具对您的网站访问者进行地理定位。使用 IP 地理位置按国家、州和城市重定向访问者或显示内容。
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Zartico 目的地操作系统® (ZDOS®) 采用我们专有的集成数据模型™，包括居民和游客以及所有活动类型的最高频率和最高分辨率的地理位置、支出和活动数据。结合目的地入住率、营销绩效和我们的战略顾问团队，全国 200 多个目的地相信 Zartico 能够提供清晰的见解，从而创造更好的成果。 Zartico 成立于 2019 年，旨在解决旅游业面临的世界上最严峻的挑战，通过提高居民的生活质量和游客体验，同时促进旅游业内的组织变革，造福社区。我们的使命是通过改进数据智能和决策，使组织能够更好地管理世界目的地。 ZDOS® 提供独特的见解、基线、基准和指数，DMO 可以通过它们衡量其成功并提供有...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
我们为连接行业提供位置洞察和自动化工具，帮助他们赢得更多交易。改变您的网络购买和销售。
Loqate
loqate.com
通过捕获正确的英国地址来提高数据质量。通过邮政编码地址验证和地理编码技术提高转化率和用户体验。