替代项 - SaveMyLeads
Dripify
dripify.io
使用 Dripify 增强 LinkedIn 上的潜在客户开发能力。 多功能 LinkedIn 自动化工具，旨在帮助您的销售团队改进 LinkedIn 勘探并达成更多交易 — 一切都在完全自动驾驶仪上
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
在电子邮件和社交媒体上自动化冷外展活动 尝试我们经过验证的销售自动化软件，像我们的 2000 多名用户一样，每天加强您的冷外展工作
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ 是一个销售参与平台，可自动执行勘探、电子邮件推广、电话、任务和社交销售。数千个销售团队使用 PersistIQ 查找潜在客户的电子邮件、发送个性化的外展电子邮件、自动跟进以及预订更多会议。 PersistIQ 的销售外展平台包括： * 多渠道外展序列：电子邮件、电话、Linkedin 外展和任务 * 潜在客户挖掘：查找经过验证的电子邮件以构建潜在客户列表 * 呼叫拨号器：在 PersistIQ 内呼叫潜在客户，使用本地电话号码并保存通话* 自动化触发器：根据电子邮件打开、回复和 CRM 数据触发外展活动 * Gmail 扩展：Gmail 内的电子邮件模板、通知、活动和潜在客...