WebCatalog

Saber Feedback

Saber Feedback

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：saberfeedback.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Saber Feedback”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Simple and flexible feedback tool that sits on your website Open lines of communication with your customers so you can solve problems and boost engagement. Discover urgent bugs, improve your user experience, and make your content QA smoother. All with a simple feedback button you can add to any web page. Screenshot functionality included.

目录:

Productivity
用户研究软件

网站： saberfeedback.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Saber Feedback”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

您可能还会喜欢

YoHe

YoHe

yohe.io

Rainex

Rainex

rainex.io

Instoried

Instoried

instoried.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

Reach.at

Reach.at

reach.at

LiveSession

LiveSession

livesession.io

Culture Amp

Culture Amp

cultureamp.com

Languate

Languate

languate.com

Yoodli

Yoodli

app.yoodli.ai

Kattis

Kattis

open.kattis.com

Apple Feedback Assistant

Apple Feedback Assistant

feedbackassistant.apple.com

PerformYard

PerformYard

performyard.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.