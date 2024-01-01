Saber Feedback
Simple and flexible feedback tool that sits on your website Open lines of communication with your customers so you can solve problems and boost engagement. Discover urgent bugs, improve your user experience, and make your content QA smoother. All with a simple feedback button you can add to any web page. Screenshot functionality included.
