替代项 - RocketLink

Short.io

Short.io

short.io

Short.io 是一个白标签 URL 缩短器，可在品牌域上创建短链接。缩短、定制并与您的受众分享品牌 URL。

Viral Loops

Viral Loops

viral-loops.com

Viral Loops 是一个病毒式和推荐营销平台，用于发起排名竞赛、抽奖、预发布和推荐计划。

ShareASale

ShareASale

shareasale.com

与 ShareASale 合作，成为我们值得信赖的联属营销网络的一部分。我们的网络为我们的合作伙伴提供营销解决方案。

Branalyzer

Branalyzer

branalyzer.com

Branalyzer 是了解网上真实情况的更便宜、最快且最简单的方法。

TinyLetter

TinyLetter

tinyletter.com

TinyLetter 为那些不寻求高级报告或企业功能的人们提供干净、直接的书写体验。

BrandBucket

BrandBucket

brandbucket.com

原创品牌名称市场，拥有超过 100,000 个专家策划的企业名称可供选择。从我们的团队获取匹配的 .com 和徽标以及免费的品牌建议。

HeadBidder

HeadBidder

headbidder.net

Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...

QApop

QApop

qapop.com

QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...

Nexweave

Nexweave

nexweave.com

Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.

Websays

Websays

websays.com

Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...

Endorsal

Endorsal

endorsal.io

Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.

Hupso

Hupso

hupso.co

Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.

WiserNotify

WiserNotify

wisernotify.com

We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...

Multiview

Multiview

multiview.com

VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.

SleekFlow

SleekFlow

sleekflow.io

SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...

Chatarmin

Chatarmin

chatarmin.com

Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...

Prelaunch.com

Prelaunch.com

prelaunch.com

Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...

Retention.com

Retention.com

retention.com

Retention.com 与世界领先的营销自动化平台集成，通过行业领先的数据集成系统最大限度地增加受众、收回放弃的购物车收入并重新吸引流失的受众。借助旨在提高客户保留率并将放弃收入提高 10 倍的平台，最大限度地提高电子商务商店的未开发收入。

SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz

superbuzz.io

使用 GPT-3 技术提高保留流量和利润

