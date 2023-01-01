替代项 - Ringba
CallRail
callrail.com
电话和网络表单的跟踪和分析。优化您的营销并提高 PPC、SEO 和线下广告活动的投资回报率。
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage（法定名称 Vonage Holdings Corp.）是一家美国上市商业云通信提供商。该公司成立于 2001 年，总部位于新泽西州霍姆德尔镇，是一家基于互联网协议语音 (VoIP) 的住宅电信服务提供商。 截至 2020 年，Vonage 的综合收入为 12.5 亿美元。通过 2013 年开始的一系列收购，Vonage 以前是一家以消费者为中心的服务提供商，扩大了其在企业对企业市场的影响力。 Vonage 的产品包括统一通信、联络中心应用程序和通信 API。
Ringover
ringover.com
建立与您的 CRM 集成的强大呼叫平台，可通过 PC 和智能手机访问并获取全球号码。
CallFire
callfire.com
利用虚拟电话号码、IVR、语音广播、群发短信服务和强力拨号来拓展您的业务。免费试用 CallFire！
Truly
truly.co
了解排名第一的电话系统，供销售团队跟踪、分析和指导客户对话。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
证明投资回报率。 增加转化。 增加收入。 跟踪并归因每个线上和线下销售线索，准确确定是哪个营销活动在推动它。
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa 是一款用于绩效、联盟和合作伙伴营销的企业级跟踪软件。 Phonexa Suite 是贯穿消费者引导和呼叫生命周期的基础技术，可帮助绩效营销团队提高跨联营公司、合作伙伴和付费渠道的品牌投资回报率。 Phonexa 优先考虑跨客户交互（如点击、通话、表单提交、网站行为等）的基于结果的营销。通过其单一的操作解决方案，Phonexa Suite 为 D2C 发行商、网络、代理商和品牌提供了前所未有的营销活动访问和控制，消除了潜在客户开发过程中缺乏透明度的情况，并实现了流程自动化。 Phonexa Suite 使客户能够优化无摩擦的客户获取工作并分析推动合格渠道的来源。 Phonexa ...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. 是一家总部位于西雅图的上市公司，成立于 2003 年，拥有 300 多名员工。 Marchex 是一家 B2B 通话和对话分析公司。它专门利用人工智能和机器学习来分析企业和客户之间的对话数据。 Marchex 为企业提供“可行的见解”，以改善电话、短信、消息和聊天方面的客户体验。
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Telmetrics 的专有呼叫测量软件（呼叫分析平台）根据 IEEE 和 RFC 标准构建，具有多个基于电信级可用性和容错架构构建的数据中心，并由全自动灾难恢复流程提供支持。
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics 是一个营销衡量和归因平台，它将孤立的营销、销售、收入和客户数据连接起来： - 提供客户旅程的完整漏斗视图 - 在渠道、营销活动、内容和关键字级别准确归因收入 - 创建多点触控使用 6 种不同归因模型（首次点击、最终点击、线性、基于位置、时间衰减和数据驱动归因）的归因报告 - 通过成本、机会、收入和投资回报率丰富您的广告平台、CRM 和 BI 工具数据 - 衡量和预测来自“暗社交”活动和零点击渠道的离线和/或隐形接触点的影响 - 通过使用第一方数据衡量成功，克服传统分析系统因“cookie 死亡”而导致的准确性问题通过 Ruler Analytics 预订演示，开...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape 是专门构建的销售和营销自动化软件，具有可针对任何企业进行配置的预构建功能。易于使用的界面为您的团队提供支持，并将您业务的各个方面整合到一个人工智能平台中。 Shape Software 为您的团队提供了一个协作空间，让他们在所做的一切事情上保持一致和高效，无论是简化销售渠道、通过营销序列和数字广告吸引更多潜在客户、培养客户关系、无缝沟通还是跟踪项目。立即开始通过 Shape 增加您的收入。
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
营销机构和客户的潜在客户跟踪 唯一受到顶级 PPC 和 SEO 专业人士信赖的潜在客户跟踪和报告软件，可以为客户增加价值。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource 是呼叫跟踪、潜在客户管理和业务分析解决方案的行业领导者。最大化您的营销资金并获得可衡量的结果。
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza 是第一个企业呼叫跟踪和呼叫优化平台。为了满足电话交互中不断增长的情报需求，我们将传统的呼叫跟踪与强大的电话分析相结合。 Convirza 使用语音识别技术和复杂的算法来衡量销售线索质量、衡量转化并通过完全成熟的营销自动化采取行动。我们帮助经验丰富的营销人员做出更好的决策，提高成交率和客户体验，同时增加收入。我们为汽车、医疗保健、酒店、家居和金融服务领域的领先国内和国际品牌提供服务。我们专为各种规模的企业、媒体/出版机构、呼叫中心等而设计，提供通话录音和数据解决方案，帮助您跟踪和分析通话，以了解呼叫者的意图和行为。该公司最近在其位于犹他州硅坡的总部发布了一个突破性的呼叫营销优化...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken 为您提供销售代表在通话中的表现的详细可见性，以便您可以提高客户参与度并达成更多交易。
Invoca
invoca.com
登录以访问 Invoca 的按通话付费平台。广告商创建基于通话的广告活动，发布商则通过吸引通话赚取更多佣金。