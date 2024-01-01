替代项 - Riku.AI
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google 云平台 (GCP) 由 Google 提供，是一套云计算服务，运行在 Google 内部用于其最终用户产品（例如 Google 搜索、Gmail、文件存储和 YouTube）的同一基础设施上。除了一套管理工具外，它还提供一系列模块化云服务，包括计算、数据存储、数据分析和机器学习。注册需要信用卡或银行帐户详细信息。Google Cloud Platform 提供基础设施即服务、平台即服务和无服务器计算环境。 2008 年 4 月，Google 发布了 App Engine，这是一个用于在 Google 管理的数据中心中开发和托管 Web 应用程序的平台，这是该公司的第一个云计算服...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow 允许员工按照自己想要的方式工作，而不是按照软件规定的方式工作。客户可以在需要时获得他们需要的东西。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是领先的全栈人工智能、法学硕士和计算机视觉生产平台，用于对非结构化图像、视频、文本和音频数据进行建模。
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
简单快速的注释工具可扩展您的机器学习项目。
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
最精简、最快、最可靠的本地化平台。 利用可扩展软件本地化平台的强大功能，可靠地进入新市场，实现增长，避免任何麻烦。
Deep Block
deepblock.net
人工智能最简单的方法。
AMD
amd.com
Xilinx（现为 AMD 的一部分）是 FPGA、可编程 SoC 的发明者，现在，ACAP 提供了业界最动态的处理技术。
V7
v7labs.com
企业培训数据的完整基础设施，涵盖标签、工作流程、数据集和循环中的人员。
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI 是一家人工智能研究和部署公司，致力于确保通用人工智能造福全人类。人工智能是一种极其强大的工具，其创建必须以安全和人类需求为核心。 OpenAI 致力于将利益一致性放在首位——置于利润之上。 为了实现我们的使命，我们必须包容并重视构成全人类的许多不同观点、声音和经验。我们对多元化、公平性和包容性的投资是持续不断的，通过广泛的举措执行，并得到领导层的倡导和支持。 在 OpenAI，我们相信人工智能有潜力帮助人们解决巨大的全球挑战，我们希望人工智能的优势得到广泛分享。
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
提供个性化体验和显而易见的结果。电子商务和酒店品牌。可以转换的人工智能。 通过 Aidaptive 扩展您的业务。可以转换的人工智能。
SAP
sap.com
在 SAP，我们的目标是帮助世界更好地运行并改善人们的生活。我们的承诺是创新，帮助我们的客户发挥最佳水平。 SAP 致力于帮助每位客户成为运营最佳的企业。我们设计解决方案来推动创新、促进平等并跨越国界和文化传播机会。与我们的客户和合作伙伴一起，我们可以改变行业、发展经济、改善社会并保护我们的环境。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 充当您值得信赖的业务副驾驶，旨在让您更智能、更快速、更自信地做出数据驱动的决策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 为每个用户（无论是数据科学家、业务分析师还是非 IT 专家）提供了更多的权力，让他们能够以与组织目标相关的方式执行相关分析。它缩短了每个用户从简单到复杂分析的旅程，使他们能够利用数据探索未知、识别新关系、更深入地了解结果并挑战现状。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 可视化、分析并与组织中的任何人共享有关数据的可行见解。
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure se...
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter 帮助公司在其数字资产（网络、移动、电子邮件、推送等）中受益于基于实时机器学习的本地推荐。我们的技术可与领先的网络资产（Youtube、亚马逊等）为其“为您推荐”或“您可能喜欢”等部分构建的技术相媲美。
Recombee
recombee.com
我们提供个性化内容、产品和搜索推荐作为服务，以增加客户的收入、提高用户满意度并帮助他们的业务发展。通过我们简单易用的集成，我们的用户可以通过加入 30 天无限制免费试用来亲身体验我们的服务。我们的总部位于布拉格，为全球 300 多家满意的客户提供服务，他们乐于分享他们的经验。
Encord
encord.com
更快地构建更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是面向高级计算机视觉团队的领先数据平台：简化标签和 RLHF 工作流程、观察和评估模型以及管理和整理数据，以更快地实现生产 AI。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最后，为企业打造的解决方案 借助 Mark AI 全面的品牌指南和 AI 定制功能，我们提供企业级解决方案，让您能够塑造 AI 的身份和消息传递，以满足您的业务需求。
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 无服务器云 - BentoCloud 是一个完全托管的平台，用于构建和运营 AI 应用程序，为 AI 团队带来敏捷的产品交付。 BentoML 是软件工程师构建人工智能产品的平台。
Smarsh
smarsh.com
增强的移动合规性解决方案。 通过支持更直接的运营商和消费者应用程序，实现移动通信并自信地满足监管要求。
SiMa.ai
sima.ai
SiMa.ai™ is a machine learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric purpose-built MLSoC™ platform. With push-button performance, we enable effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving 10x b...
rellify
rellify.com
Developing a content strategy that drives results used to be difficult and take a lot of time and expertise. Now Rellify makes it easy for you to create content strategies that deliver measurable results.
Geophysical Insights
geoinsights.com
Geophysical Research, LLC (d/b/a Geophysical Insights) was founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Smith with the vision of applying machine learning methods to seismic interpretation to reduce the risk of oil and gas exploration and the cost of field development. Shortly after launching the company, Dr. Smith a...
Codenull.ai
codenull.ai
Build Any AI model without writing a single line of code. Use these models for Portfolio optimization, Robo-advisors, Recommendation Engines, Fraud detection and much more
Brightics AI
brightics.ai
Brightics AI is an integrated AI platform that collects and processes vast amounts of scattered information to run rapid analysis and produce easy-to-understand visuals through artificial intelligence.
AI21 Labs
ai21.com
AI21 Labs builds Foundation Models and AI Systems for the enterprise that accelerate the use of GenAI in production. Power your most critical enterprise workflows with accurate, reliable, and scalable AI – tailored to your specific needs.
Wiro
wiro.ai
Wiro was founded in 2023 for providing the growing demand for AI and machine learning technologies across various sectors. Wiro.ai brings machine learning accessible to all in the cloud without sacrificing usability or features. Simplified and easy-to-use Wiro API can provide build and serve a prod...
NGC
ngc.nvidia.com
NGC is the hub for GPU-optimized software for deep learning, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) that takes care of all the plumbing so data scientists, developers, and researchers can focus on building solutions, gathering insights, and delivering business value
NextBrain AI
nextbrain.ai
NextBrain AI is a No-Code Machine Learning platform for anyone who loves data. Advanced data analytics. It is a web-based and Google Sheets platform, that helps data analyst to access Machine Learning techniques easily, and data scientists automate and deliver faster solutions to the problems they a...
ModelFront
modelfront.com
ModelFront AI makes human-quality translation radically more efficient, by predicting which machine translations don't require human editing or review.
Gooey.AI
gooey.ai
Discover, customize and deploy low-code AI recipes using the best of private and open source Generative AI. Built for developers who code fast and teams that prove ROI.
Muvi.com
muvi.com
Muvi is a pioneering streaming solutions company with over a decade of expertise and offers a diverse range of SaaS-based products tailored for on-demand and live-streaming needs. With offerings like Muvi One, Muvi Live, Muvi Flex, and Muvi Playout, alongside Muvi Player SDKs, and Alie, it provides...
DoubleVerify
doubleverify.com
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure.
myLang
mylang.me
MyLang Me version: Neural machine translation for a website or application via an API * Continuous machine learning; * Adding new languages; * Protection of personal information; * Working with HTML markup. The Me version includes 91 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), English, French, Germa...
Shimoku
shimoku.com
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. D...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build t...
Weka
weka.io
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloa...
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin 开发了下一代免结帐技术，使零售商能够在其商店中快速部署无摩擦购物。 Zippin 正在申请专利的方法使用人工智能、机器学习和传感器融合技术来创造最佳的消费者体验：永远消除结账队伍和自助扫描仪，让购物者快速进出所购买的商品。 Zippin 的平台通过头顶摄像头和智能货架传感器进行产品和购物者跟踪，即使在拥挤的商店中也能实现最高的准确性。 Zippin 由亚马逊和 SRI 的行业资深人士创立，在零售技术、人工智能和计算机视觉方面拥有深厚的背景，总部位于旧金山，并得到 Maven Ventures 和 Core Ventures Group 的支持。
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
SAVVI AI 通过我们获得专利的实用 AI 平台帮助企业在几分钟内构建、启动和管理 AI 应用程序 - 无需数据科学家、预先存在的数据或自定义基础设施。 帮助您的组织获得人工智能驱动的效率，例如降低 ACH 回报率、预测冲销、预测存款量、增加贷款报价等等。 可在 Excel 或 Google Sheets 中工作，或通过 API 来提供当今实用人工智能的力量。
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics 提供了一个革命性的人工智能平台，让您可以轻松地将数据科学用于您的业务，而不受资源和基础设施的限制。从初创公司到大型企业，各种规模的企业都可以利用 Qualetics 平台来解决复杂的业务问题并推动增长。 Qualetics 与您的产品、系统或流程配合，利用机器学习、NLP、计算机视觉和文本分析等深度人工智能技术来收集数据并处理数据。然后，所有可操作的分析见解都会以简单的方式呈现给您的团队-易于理解的仪表板，提供顶层和微观层面的见解。 Qualetics 不仅可以让您轻松获得正确的数据见解，还可以让您的团队更轻松地理解数据并采取行动。 Qualetics 的人工智能管理...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j 是一种数据科学和机器学习引擎，它使用数据中的关系来改进预测。它插入企业数据生态系统，以便您可以快速将更多数据科学项目投入生产。使用包含超过 65 种预先调整的图形算法的目录，数据科学家可以在几秒钟内探索数十亿个数据点，以识别隐藏的联系并生成引人注目的可视化效果，从而帮助利益相关者做出更好的决策。实际的业务应用程序和操作受益于上下文优先分析，只有图形才能跨项目提供，例如推荐引擎、异常和欺诈检测、路线优化、营销、网络分析等等。
SAS
sas.com
借助全球最值得信赖的分析合作伙伴提供的更快、更高效的人工智能和分析，完成更多工作。使用 SAS 生成答案的速度与世界生成数据的速度一样快。凭借四十多年的分析创新，SAS 一直为世界各地的客户提供 THE POWER TO KNOW®。
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific 帮助专门的研究团队大规模收集最高质量的人力数据，使用我们易于使用的平台来定位和管理来自我们多样化、经过审查的参与者池的参与者。 事实很重要：最好的决策和最大的发现都建立在最高质量的数据之上。随着人工智能的日益普及，获取可靠、多样化的数据来开发和训练人工智能模型变得前所未有的重要。 Prolific 由研究人员为研究人员创建，旨在为研究人员和组织提供更好的方式来获取高质量的人类数据和大规模的重要研究反馈。 现在，学术界和工业界超过 35,000 名研究人员使用 Prolific 从可靠、积极参与且公平对待的参与者那里收集明确的人类数据和反馈 - 每 2 分钟启动一项新研究...
Sedai
sedai.io
Sedai 提供人工智能驱动的云成本优化和性能调整，使 DevOps 和 SRE 团队能够最大限度地节省云成本、改善客户体验并无缝扩展。借助 Sedai，公司可以实现实时、持续的优化，以最少的人为干预来适应持续的变化和增长。 Sedai 使云团队能够通过自主云管理功能增强运营，轻松扩展并最大化投资回报率。
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds 是最智能的平台，提供洞察力推荐，推动在线发现和参与。 Crossing Minds 由世界著名的人工智能先驱创立和领导，并以深度学习的最新进展为动力，可立即提供精确的、基于会话的建议，不会侵犯或危害客户隐私。我们帮助企业吸引客户。我们帮助人们发现他们喜欢的产品。我们帮助将好奇心转化为忠诚度。
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric 是一个由 AI/ML 驱动的数据分析平台，使营销、数据分析和 CRM 团队能够更好地了解客户趋势和行为。 B2Metric 使用机器学习来自动化数据分析并生成预测性见解，这可用于提高客户参与度、保留率和增长。