WebCatalog

RichRelevance

RichRelevance

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：richrelevance.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“RichRelevance”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals – at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle.

目录:

Business
个性化引擎

网站： richrelevance.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“RichRelevance”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Amplitude

Amplitude

amplitude.com

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Braze

Braze

braze.com

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Mutiny

Mutiny

mutinyhq.com

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

您可能还会喜欢

Kibo

Kibo

kibocommerce.com

Yodel

Yodel

yodel.co.uk

Moralis

Moralis

moralis.io

Micro Focus

Micro Focus

microfocus.com

Brandintellé

Brandintellé

brandintelle.com

Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield

dynamicyield.com

CJ

CJ

cj.com

DHgate

DHgate

dhgate.com

GrowMeOrganic

GrowMeOrganic

growmeorganic.com

Loyalzoo

Loyalzoo

loyalzoo.com

Pricemoov

Pricemoov

pricemoov.com

Convictional

Convictional

convictional.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.