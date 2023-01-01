RFP360 empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx issuing process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and increase engagement when issuing RFPs, RFIs, vendor assessments and more. Our request management software introduces digital transformation and automation into sourcing routines. With full-circle features like a template library, workflow, scoring and messaging, buyers and sellers easily collaborate and communicate in one place throughout the purchasing lifecycle. And at every step, RFP360 ensures strategic decisions are informed, objective and fair.

网站： rfp360.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“RFP360”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。