替代项 - Revue
elink.io
使用 Web 链接构建任何内容。 elink 拥有保存书签和构建网页、电子邮件通讯、RSS 网站小部件、社交生物链接、社交墙、自动化内容等所需的一切。在几分钟内创建内容！
Short.io
Short.io 是一个白标签 URL 缩短器，可在品牌域上创建短链接。缩短、定制并与您的受众分享品牌 URL。
RocketLink
将重定向像素、自定义号召性用语、自定义域添加到您共享的任何链接，自定义链接缩略图外观并重定向任何点击的人。
Radio.co
想创建一个广播电台吗？通过一个易于使用的平台自动化您的日程安排、直播和跟踪听众。欢迎来到 Radio.co。
Viral Loops
Viral Loops 是一个病毒式和推荐营销平台，用于发起排名竞赛、抽奖、预发布和推荐计划。
ShareASale
与 ShareASale 合作，成为我们值得信赖的联属营销网络的一部分。我们的网络为我们的合作伙伴提供营销解决方案。
Intellifluence
Intellifluence 是一项影响者营销服务，使品牌和影响者能够联系、协作并实现他们的目标。
Branalyzer
Branalyzer 是了解网上真实情况的更便宜、最快且最简单的方法。
TinyLetter
TinyLetter 为那些不寻求高级报告或企业功能的人们提供干净、直接的书写体验。
BrandBucket
原创品牌名称市场，拥有超过 100,000 个专家策划的企业名称可供选择。从我们的团队获取匹配的 .com 和徽标以及免费的品牌建议。
BlogManagement
Blog Management is a platform that allows publishers, bloggers and website owners to earn money by placing content. It is a trustworthy and credible platform that allows you to sell guest posts and sponsored content in a legitimate way. Website owners can add their websites to the platform and get p...
Approved Social
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
FeedWind is one the leading providers of fully customizable and coding free widgets that can be integrated on any website - in minutes! Some of the most trending widgets include: RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Calendar Widget and list goes on. What's more? You can get start...
Bulk Email Checker
The Email Checker Tool is SMTP based, providing the highest accuracy and additional useful information to validate/verify any and all email addresses. Please enter an email address and click verify to see exactly how the Email Checker Tool works. Test up to 10 email addresses per day for free.
Adspyder
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
Retention.com 与世界领先的营销自动化平台集成，通过行业领先的数据集成系统最大限度地增加受众、收回放弃的购物车收入并重新吸引流失的受众。借助旨在提高客户保留率并将放弃收入提高 10 倍的平台，最大限度地提高电子商务商店的未开发收入。
Tracify
Tracify 是一款专门针对电子商务公司的软件，用于跟踪和归因您的所有营销活动（多渠道）。使用革命性的跟踪技术，无需建模或 Google Analytics 即可跟踪用户 - 100% 符合 GDPR。 Tracify 提供各种详细的仪表板，提供对每个渠道（Meta、TikTok、Google、Native、Mail、Influencer）性能的不同见解，并将所有这些渠道整体整合在一起并透明地呈现客户旅程。
SuperBuzz
使用 GPT-3 技术提高保留流量和利润